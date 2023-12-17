Home » a tiktoker helps you choose whether to watch “I Choose to Believe” or “Boys”, to relive the World Cup
Beginning with “I Choose to Believe,” Gise describes the film as a classic documentary, loaded with testimonies from key protagonists and captivating on-court footage. The ideal option for those looking to immerse themselves in the World Cup experience through a more traditional and thoughtful approach.

On the other hand, Ferraro presents “Muchachos” as an exciting look at the phenomenon of the Argentine national team, transcending borders and conquering hearts around the world. This option, according to the influencer, stands out for capturing the essence of the football fervor that unites fans in a global celebration.

Gisela’s recommendation:

Closing his analysis, Gise offers his personal verdict, recommending “Boys” as the movie to choose if you only have time for one. The virality of the video reflects the interest and indecision of users regarding these cinematographic options, generating debate and enthusiastic comments on the platform.

