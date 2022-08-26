Home Entertainment A Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport for the “Every Fan Matters” competition
Entertainment

A Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport for the “Every Fan Matters” competition

by admin
A Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport for the “Every Fan Matters” competition

ROME – There could not have been a better stage for the delivery of the “Every fan counts” award. In the splendid setting of an Olympic stadium packed with over sixty thousand spectators who came for the home debut (with victory), the winner of the competition launched by AS Roma and Toyota was awarded. The initiative is the result of the recently launched partnership that sees the Japanese house as the new main global partner of the Giallorossi team. The competition, which started at 11 am on Monday 22 August, offered the winning of a snappy Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport for the fan present at the Olympic stadium during the Roma-Cremonese match had guessed the number of spectators of the challenge football. The coveted prize was won by a very happy Giallorossi fan (for the prize but also for the victory of the favorite team) who received the keys to the compact sports car from Luigi Luca ‘, CEO of Toyota Motor Italia. (maurilio rigo)

See also  National curse for Pellegrini, now rest and gym to return to the top with Roma

You may also like

What’s your favorite episode? Where does your favorite...

Textiles at risk: with the energy shock, production...

The movie “The End of the Sea is...

The large-scale cultural tourism program “Home Between Landscapes”...

COURVOISIER’s new brand image shines in the world...

Liu Wen officially serves as TORY BURCH brand...

A rap to save lives in case of...

Paul Allen’s $1 Billion Art Collection Will Be...

Burberry Releases Fall/Winter 2022 Collection | HYPEBEAST

9 Losing Factors To Dodge in Online Poker...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy