ROME – There could not have been a better stage for the delivery of the “Every fan counts” award. In the splendid setting of an Olympic stadium packed with over sixty thousand spectators who came for the home debut (with victory), the winner of the competition launched by AS Roma and Toyota was awarded. The initiative is the result of the recently launched partnership that sees the Japanese house as the new main global partner of the Giallorossi team. The competition, which started at 11 am on Monday 22 August, offered the winning of a snappy Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport for the fan present at the Olympic stadium during the Roma-Cremonese match had guessed the number of spectators of the challenge football. The coveted prize was won by a very happy Giallorossi fan (for the prize but also for the victory of the favorite team) who received the keys to the compact sports car from Luigi Luca ‘, CEO of Toyota Motor Italia. (maurilio rigo)