CNR Shanghai, August 18 (Reporter Lin Fuyu) As the first drama of the 2022/23 autumn and winter performance season of Shanghai Oriental Art Center, on September 10, the drama “I am not Pan Jinlian” directed by Ding Yiteng and starring Zhang Xinyi It will be staged in the Opera Hall of Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Stills of the drama “I’m not Pan Jinlian” (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by China Central Broadcasting Network)

20 years of complaints, just to prove that “I am not Pan Jinlian”. The drama “I Am Not Pan Jinlian” is adapted from the novel of the same name by Liu Zhenyun, the winner of the Mao Dun Literature Award and a famous writer. It tells the story of “the first half of life of Li Xuelian who was not recognized”, and returns the focus to the complicated mental journey of the heroine Li Xuelian in the original work. , presented on the stage with a completely different perspective and style from the film, bringing “a tragedy from beginning to end” to the audience.

“I’m not Pan Jinlian” is a story about sesame turning into watermelon. It was originally a one-sentence matter, but it turned into a 20-year bitter lawsuit.” Liu Zhenyun said when talking about his work. Screenwriter Chapling also said, “At the beginning of the adaptation, my strongest belief was to be faithful to the original work, so the script retains almost all of Li Xuelian’s action lines, and more than 80% of the lines are dialogues in the original work. It also made its own subversion, betrayal and destruction on the basis of it.”

Director Ding Yiteng gave it a more youthful, bold, pioneering and exploratory temperament to the “new program drama” he has explored over the years. Faced with the bumpy and absurd fate of “Li Xuelian” in “I Am Not Pan Jinlian”, Ding Yiteng hopes to present “a sense of humor, an epic sense, and a sense of the times” in his creation. Liu Kedong, the first-class stage designer of the National Theatre of China, served as the stage designer for the play, and Wang Qi, a famous visual artist, served as the lighting designer, showing the time-space fantasy of dynamic installations and collage of visual elements.

The curtain rises and falls with the shape of the eyes and the beating of the heart. The story happens in this eye, and the creativity is limitless. The axis of the stage is a three-circle “vortex-type turntable” that can rotate in circles and move up and down. Director Ding Yiteng said: “We call it a ‘pot’, in fact it is also like a vortex of fate, when it turns, it seems that Li Xuelian’s fate is also involved in this storm, Li Xuelian also naturally became the center of this storm.”

It is understood that the actor Zhang Xinyi played the leading role in the drama “I am not Pan Jinlian”, and it was also her first show on the drama stage. In the rehearsal hall, she struggled every day, pondering over the movement and emotional handling; she also designed a lot of body movements, hoping to highlight the 20-year mental journey of a woman full of grievances and grief. Ding Yiteng said that Zhang Xinyi showed super energy and keen insight on the drama stage, and had the courage to challenge himself, which was highly compatible with the role of “Li Xuelian” in the play.

The members of the "men's group" in the play stood out from hundreds of people. They are proficient in eighteen martial arts, such as Peking Opera, Huangmei Opera, Sichuan Opera Face-changing, Rap, classical dance, guitar playing and singing, viola, ballet, modern dance, and cross talk. Ding Yiteng hopes to use such a "men's group" with a "weird" temperament to present the inherent absurdity of "I Am Not Pan Jinlian", and at the same time make the stage richer and more interesting.

