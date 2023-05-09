A tricolor Vespa 50 Special for the Pope

ROME – A one-of-a-kind Vespa 50 Special for Pope Francis as a vehicle of peace and brotherhood among peoples, customized with the colors of the Italian flag and universal symbols of unity of nations. This is the original homage to the Holy Father that they are completing at the “Scooter Vintage Museum” in Città di Castello (Pg), in green Umbria. The museum was opened in the early 90s by Paolo Palla and his son Giacomo, together with his father-in-law Dario Grelli and is considered a real “sanctuary” for enthusiasts of the “mother” of all scooters and more.

Among the visitors to the “temple” there is also the nephew of Pope Francis, Matias Bergoglio, a collector in love with the iconic model resulting from the inspiration of Corradino d’Ascanio who arrived directly from Argentina to buy the very rare spare parts that were impossible to find elsewhere . “Precisely in honor of the Holy Father and of the friendship that binds us to his nephew and his family, we have decided to personalize a Vespa 50 Special with the Italian flag, making it even more exclusive with the symbols of peace and the values ​​of unity and brotherhood to which the The Pope always rightly calls us back”, explained Giacomo Palla, confirming that he also wanted to involve his colleague Sergio Sciarpetti, owner of the Scooter museum in Assisi, in this initiative.

Vespa or Lambretta? That 60s rivalry that still divides today by Francesco Paterno

April 22, 2023



It should also be noted that among the illustrious visitors to the Scooter Vintage Museum there is also the name of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, another great enthusiast of the popular scooter from the Pontedera house to which Paolo Palla and his son Giacomo have restored no less than five Vespa models. An important recognition to celebrate the milestone of thirty years of activity has recently arrived with the honor of the historic Italian Automotoclub which recognized the Scooter Vintage Museum of Città di Castello among the most important in Italy.

The end of a myth Once upon a time there was Hello. The sales of the “fifty” are collapsing. That’s why young people don’t want them anymore by Francesco Paterno

April 14, 2023



In the splendid Umbrian museum, among stories and curious anecdotes, visitors can admire over seventy original Piaggio and Lambretta models on display, starting from 1948 with the historic Lambretta A, up to the most recent models. In the museum structure located on the upper floor of a modern Piaggio Center, in via Martiri delle Foibe, 10, in the northern industrial area of ​​the Umbrian town, numerous gadgets, details and memorabilia that have dotted the history of the famous scooter are also on display. The Scooter Vintage Museum can be visited free of charge (reservations recommended on 075-8522939) from Monday to Saturday.