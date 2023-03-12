Home Entertainment A trucker died in a collision with a motorhome in the southeast of Córdoba
Entertainment

A trucker died in a collision with a motorhome in the southeast of Córdoba

by admin
A trucker died in a collision with a motorhome in the southeast of Córdoba

A road accident with a fatal victim took place at noon this Saturday, March 12, on Provincial Route 3, near Pueblo Italiano, in the Unión department, southeast of the province of Córdoba.

The collision occurred between a truck carrying food substances and a Mercedes Benz utility vehicle adapted as a motorhome.

The fatal crash would have been head-on between the two vehicles, according to the first data provided by the Police.

According to official information, the accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m., at kilometer 320 of Route 3.

A 73-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, from Villa Giardino, were traveling in the utility adapted as a mobile home.

At the wheel of the larger vehicle was a 39-year-old man, residing in Villa Nueva, according to police information.

As a result of the impact, the truck would have also suffered a fire.

Its driver would have been trapped inside the cabin. Acting personnel verified his death at the scene.

The two people who were circulating in the utility suffered injuries, without putting their lives at risk, apparently.

See also  Holidays in Italy, the invasion of 50 million travelers in motorhomes

You may also like

World Glaucoma Day: one million Argentines suffer from...

Racing beats Sarmiento in the Cilindro and returns...

Nicaragua broke diplomatic relations with the Vatican

The first Women’s Rally was held in Cipolletti

An expected return: Instituto returns to La Bombonera...

History, awards and curiosities on the most famous...

Malagò and the great beauty of engines: “All...

Preventive prison for a man accused of abusing...

Video: a small plane crashed on several houses...

They brought 483 Vilma Palma vinyls from Uruguay:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy