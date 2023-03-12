A road accident with a fatal victim took place at noon this Saturday, March 12, on Provincial Route 3, near Pueblo Italiano, in the Unión department, southeast of the province of Córdoba.

The collision occurred between a truck carrying food substances and a Mercedes Benz utility vehicle adapted as a motorhome.

The fatal crash would have been head-on between the two vehicles, according to the first data provided by the Police.

According to official information, the accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m., at kilometer 320 of Route 3.

A 73-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, from Villa Giardino, were traveling in the utility adapted as a mobile home.

At the wheel of the larger vehicle was a 39-year-old man, residing in Villa Nueva, according to police information.

As a result of the impact, the truck would have also suffered a fire.

Its driver would have been trapped inside the cabin. Acting personnel verified his death at the scene.

The two people who were circulating in the utility suffered injuries, without putting their lives at risk, apparently.

