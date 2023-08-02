A unique dining experience at Nomads in East Amsterdam

In the heart of Amsterdam East, on the idyllic ring canal, there is a culinary gem called Nomads. This restaurant is much more than just a place to eat; it is a place where world cuisine is explored and where you are taken on a tasty journey to various culinary treasures.

The unique concept of Nomads

Nomads has a unique concept of a “travelling” world kitchen. Twice a year, the team travels to faraway places for new culinary inspiration. They collect local products and spices and are guided by the flavors of the places visited. This forms the basis for a new menu that will be presented for 6 to 9 months, allowing guests to enjoy various world cuisines without traveling themselves.

At the moment, the fascinating country of Singapore is on the menu. After an inspiring journey in 2023, Nomads has put together a culinary masterpiece. The menu offers a 4, 5 or 6 course experience that will delight fish lovers and vegetarians alike.

Upon entering you will be warmly welcomed by the staff in a beautifully decorated room with blue and gold tones. Weather permitting, outdoor waterfront dining is also a delightful option.

Nomads menu en champagnethee Pani Puri amuse

Experience Singapore on your plate in Amsterdam East

The journey for us started with a welcome drink, a champagne tea inspired by the tea from Singapore. While sipping this refreshing drink, we scan the QR code on the menu and watch a beautiful video about Nomads’ visit to Singapore. This visual preview takes you to the inspiring places that will come to life later on the table.

The culinary expedition continues with an amuse-bouche that immediately causes a taste explosion in your mouth. With ingredients such as green mango, lime and Indian mint, you are immediately immersed in the Asian atmosphere. An authentic Singapore Sling cocktail accompanies this first dish, giving you a taste of the versatile flavor palettes to come.

Sea bassNomads mary

The 6 course menu

The six courses that follow are all masterpieces. The chefs have transformed the most delicious vegetables and fish into beautiful works of art on your plate. The careful combinations of flavors and textures bring Singaporean cuisine to life in East Amsterdam. Each dish has its own story and origin that the staff are more than happy to tell you, making the experience even richer.

Dumplings Chili crab

Special dessert

The dessert is the crowning glory of this culinary journey around the world. A delicious combination of sorbet and ice cream, along with other delectable elements, is a perfect conclusion to the delicious menu.

The evening at Nomads is not only a culinary adventure, but also a surprising twist on traditional dining experiences. What made it extra fun was that matching cocktails were often served with the menu, which made for a special and refreshing experience.

Bakote with a twistDessert with sorbet ice cream

Want to experience Singapore in Amsterdam yourself?

Would you like to taste the magic of Nomads yourself, inspired by the culinary delights of Singapore? Then don’t hesitate to pay a visit and immerse yourself in this delicious world cuisine. Nomads is open from Tuesday to Sunday, so plenty of opportunity to enjoy this unique dining experience. We are eagerly awaiting the next culinary journey that Nomads will make.

Restaurant Nomads

Oranje Vrijstaatkade 55, Amsterdam East

PS Are you already following us on Instagram?

We would love that! You will then be the first to know about our new discoveries and fun promotions. You can find us here!

Also check out our other articles on Culi Amsterdam!

Lunch Amsterdam – Dinner Amsterdam – Drinks Amsterdam – New Restaurants Amsterdam – Best Restaurants Amsterdam – Restaurants Amsterdam Center – Restaurants Amsterdam Jordaan – Restaurants Amsterdam North – Restaurants Amsterdam East – Restaurants Amsterdam de Pijp – Restaurants Amsterdam South – Restaurants Amsterdam West

Read our best specials here:

Bib Gourmand restaurants in Amsterdam – Restaurants with a Michelin star in Amsterdam – Best cookbooks – Best restaurants with a terrace on the water – Tastiest take-away Sushi – Best Chinese restaurants – Best Mexican restaurants – Best online cooking workshops – Best Brunch – Best restaurants with Dutch cuisine – Best Spanish restaurants – Best Indian restaurants – Our favorite hotel restaurants – Best restaurants with Middle Eastern cuisine – Best Indonesian restaurants – Best shared-dining restaurants – Best places for high tea – Best French restaurants – Best Thai restaurants – Best places for oysters and bubbles – Best wine bars – Best seafood restaurants – Best South American restaurants – Most romantic restaurants – Best vegetarian restaurants – Best Italian restaurants – Best restaurants with fireplaces – Best poké bowls – Best drinks spots – Best burgers – Best breakfast bowls – Best Dim Sum – Best Bao Buns

Or search our Homepage for the latest and greatest Restaurants

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Share this article with your friends

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

