Recently, the Ministry of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires, directed by Sergio Berniacquired 10 state-of-the-art drones for US$7 millionwith the intention of increasing security and working on the patrolling of fields and rural areas.

This Sunday afternoon, one of the drones crashed during its first flight test. However, official sources from the Province’s Security portfolio assured that “nothing was lost” and that, within the guarantee process, the company will replace the damaged aircraft.

The aircraft was destroyed, although they assure that the company will be in charge of replacing it. | Credit: The Day

“We bought 10 and they have to give us 10”they maintained from the Ministry in dialogue with PROFILE and explained that “the delivery is not finished” because they were still going through the trial period of the purchase process. This situation guarantees that the Chinese company Jouav will replace the damaged aircraft.

Along the same lines, Buenos Aires Security sources explained that “the drone was being tested for certification with the company’s engineers and within the purchase process, when one fell”, so the company must replace it since “the firm must deliver the drones working“.

They also pointed out that the incident occurred in a test context at La Plata Airportwith all prevention measures and relevant precautions to any operation of this type, so the incident did not represent any security risk. Staff from the firm and police officers who were being trained in its use were present at the location.

The device that caused the failure during the test period is the model CW-100, an unmanned aircraft made by the Chinese company Jouav, which is part of the drones purchased by the PBA Ministry of Security to equip the rural police and improve its ability to monitor large areas.

These aircraft have an “extra long” flight time, a payload capacity of up to 25 kilos, a maximum data link of 200 kilometers and the capacity to reach a cruising speed of 105 kilometers per hour, with a flight autonomy of 10 hours. .

“We have them to contribute to rural problems. The rural police are working hard with rural groups, in an area 1,500 times larger than the City of Buenos Aires. That is the route you must take to have control of the Province,” they detailed to THAT from the portfolio led by Berni.

