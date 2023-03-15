The son of Ramon Diazthe former soccer player Michael Diaz collided head-on with a white Kangoo on National Route 5 at the height of the game on July 9. In it accident his wife, Bárbaro Oliver, 32, died, and Aldo Flaquéa volunteer firefighter from 25 de Mayo.

Flaqué was 65 years old and, at the time of the accident, he was on the road doing his job as a commission agent. The man, nicknamed “Tobita”, He was married to Ana Maia Zaccaro and was the father of Yanina, Valeria and Andrés, He worked as an employee in a store and a few years ago he had invested in a van to make commissions to Bragado and 9 de Julio.

on social networks several residents of 25 de Mayo dedicated a space to say goodbye to him. “Cousin, schoolmate. How many times have you risked your life to save others and lost yours to continue in the fight to fully enjoy the beautiful family you formed together with your great partner, Anita. You knew how to win the affection of the people who today mourn your irreparable loss, ”says one of the many messages.

Farewell to his fellow Volunteer Firefighters

“The Association of Volunteer Firefighters of May 25, Active Corps, Board of Directors, Reserve Corps, regret to announce the death of the Principal Reserve Assistant Aldo Flaque ‘Tobita’. May God comfort his family and friends in such a difficult moment that he has to face”.

In addition, this Wednesday the Volunteer Firefighters will pay tribute to him at 3:40 p.m., 20 minutes before the religious service that will take place in the Parish of Nuestra Señora del Rosario where everyone who wants to say goodbye to Tobita has been invited.

Who is Michael Díaz, the youngest son of Ramón Díaz

Michael Diaz He is 37 years old and, like his brother, he is a former soccer player. His first steps were taken by San Telmo in 2007, the club where he made his debut while he later went through San Lorenzo between 2007 and 2008 when his father was the first division coach.

Following Ramón Díaz’s passion for soccer, Michael was also in Indios de Chihuahua (Mexico) and later arrived at Defensores de Belgrano, Ferro de Trenque Lauquen and Deportivo Undinarrain Entre Ríos. He retired professionally in 2017 after being left without a club.

What is known about the accident?

The fatal accident was witnessed by a witness who provided information to the Communal Police and was labeled as “Double Manslaughter”. The Prosecutor’s Office in turn of Mercedes, in charge of Lisandro Masson, intervenes in the case.

Ramón Díaz’s son is hospitalized and remains in a health center with police custody, who will accompany him when he is transferred to a clinic in Buenos Aires. Then his arrest would be requested.

