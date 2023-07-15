Home » A wagon of the Patagonian Train derailed near Bariloche
A wagon of the Patagonian Train derailed near Bariloche

A wagon of the Patagonian Train derailed near Bariloche

A derailment of one of the wagons of the Patagonian Train caused concern this Saturday, but it was a minor incident because there were no injured passengers. It only caused the delay until the problem could be resolved so that the formation continued its journey to Bariloche.

Although there were passengers who chose to leave in the private vehicles of relatives or friends who went to look for them during the time that the train was stopped, a few kilometers from this city.

The president of the company Tren Patagónico SA, Daniel García, reported that the incident occurred about 7 kilometers from Bariloche. Said there was a derailment with one of the wheels of a Pullman wagon and the driver as soon as he noticed the problem stopped the train.

“It was nothing serious, a wagon derailed, but it was resolved and the entire formation arrived in Bariloche,” García said. He said that during the minutes that the train was stopped in the Ñirihuau area, there were relatives who went to look for relatives who were traveling in the formation, because they were nearby.

He indicated that the event happened around 3:00 p.m., when the train was heading towards the Bariloche station. When the incident came to light, RÍO NEGRO consulted the Dina Huapi fire station, where they reported that they had not gone out for any intervention. The police had no information about the incident either.

Garcia pointed out that, pAt the moment, the cause for which there was a malfunction in one of the wagons is unknown.. “It is difficult to determine the cause of the derailment at this time,” said the president of Tren Patagonico SA.

“The important thing is that the formation arrived complete and by its own means to Bariloche,” he said.
stated that the train was almost complete, as frequently happens in all trips from Viedma to Bariloche. The Province of Río Negro finances the operation of the Patagonian Train.


