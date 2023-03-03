Murnau with Church IIwhich was made in 1910 by Wassily Kandinskybelonged to Johanna Margarete Stern y Siegbert Samuel Stern, both were German Jewish art collectors. In 1935, Siegbert died of natural causes. Johanna escapes from Nazi Germany, taking refuge in Amsterdam, where she sold part of her collection. Finally, when the Nazis occupied the Netherlands, she was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp and she died in 1944.

Last year, the painting had been returned to the descendants of the collectors by the Van Abbe Museum the Eindhoven. The work of the Russian artist Kandinsky marked a record price, since it was auctioned for the sum of $44.9 million. The sale was held Wednesday night at the auction house Sotheby’slocated in the city of London.

The work represents a Bavarian village of Murnau through bright colours. The painting shows the first inclinations of the Russian artist towards abstraction. According to Sotheby’s, the auction money will be distributed to the 13 heirs to the Stern family and in addition, it will finance other investigations into the whereabouts of the family art collection in the future.

In 2013, 139 works that were looted by the Nazis were returned. Some of the paintings were made by renowned artists such as Kandinsky, Henri Matisse, and Paul Klee. In 2021, the Amsterdam city council handed over to the original heirs of the Jewish family, the work the Painting with Houses.

