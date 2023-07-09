A week after Joaquín’s discovery, 4 crucial points for the investigation

Last Sunday, July 2, Laboulaye, the city in the southeast of Córdoba, twisted its usual tranquility, typical of a conglomerate of 21,000 inhabitants, for a horrific crime.

The Police, guided by the neighbors, found the body of Joaquín Sperani (14) that day.

The city was filled with journalists and strangers who came to narrate the events or accompany the victims of the horror. There were marches, protests and even a beginning of “pueblada”.

La Voz accessed in detail the steps that the investigators were taking and was able to reconstruct each stage of the difficult work that the Laboulayense judge Sebastián Moro endures since the boy’s disappearance until today.

Before the discovery of Joaquín’s body, the adolescent was intensively searched for – there were more than 90 agents involved in the searches – since his mother, Mariela Flores, had warned through social networks and before the local authorities that her son had been missing from home since the last Thursday of June.

Some neighbors pointed out the direction of an abandoned house where the lifeless body had been hidden. Sarmiento at 470 – the address in question – is around the corner from Joaquín’s school, where he was last seen alive.

A shy, simple, simple boy, without evil, a good companion – as described by his own classmates, teachers and the technical director of the club where he was a goalkeeper – appeared walking in a video surveillance record a few meters from Ipem 278 Malvinas Argentinas.

He was with the main suspect in the murder, another 14-year-old teenager, unimputable in Argentina.

Point one: the participation of a third party in Joaquín’s crime

The first proceedings reached the judge once the Laboulaye investigative prosecutor’s office, in charge of Georgina Osella, referred the case.

It had already been discovered that the alleged murderer was another underage boy and the case had to be heard by a juvenile criminal judge.

Moro took the helm and began his investigation under absolute secrecy.

Until then, it had been discovered that the boy had been hit with a blunt element. These blows caused an almost immediate death.

Full of anguish, the victim’s mother together with the relatives began to state that the hypothesis being investigated did not close to them. The relatives began to wonder how it was possible that a small framed child (the one targeted for the crime) would be capable of killing in such a way.

For Joaquín’s family, the involvement of an adult should be investigated.

The researchers say they have solid grounds to support the fatal mechanics hypothesis. They have in their hands the confession of the alleged murderer, the result of the autopsy and many other pieces of evidence that were collected over the days.

“We are not left with a single hypothesis or rule out any line of investigation. We simply rigorously follow each test that arises ”, explained the sources consulted.

With the available elements, they ruled out the possible participation of an adult. For judge Moro’s sides, there is nothing to suggest that there is a third party involved in the crime.

This is key: if any indication were to appear that would account for the participation of an adult, the case should be referred again to the Osella prosecutor’s office.

Point two: the motive for the crime of Joaquín in Laboulaye

Much has been said about the motivations behind the case. rumors.

For investigators, what counts is determining the perpetrator of the crime. “If the motive emerges from the test, the better. But it is not a research priority. What is a priority is establishing the authorship of the act ”, the sources repeat.

It is clear from the beginning that there was a noise in the relationship that Joaquín and his alleged perpetrator had for years. The facts seem to show that in recent times they had quarreled, because they had distanced their college benches, they were no longer shown together as before and recently there were classmates of both students who noticed problems in that relationship.

To this we must add that the victim’s family said over and over again that the boy was subjected to bullying (harassment) and violence at school. For these facts there would be minutes signed by the mother in the possession of the school director.

The Ministry of Education, as in other cases where violence involves certain aspects of the school environment, initiated an administrative investigation to evaluate the role of directors. Now the Ipem 278 Malvinas Argentinas school entered winter recess.

It must be said: not all investigations uncover the reasons for the facts. And in some others it directly seems that there is no rational behavior. With authorship it is enough to establish the events that are relevant in the judicial field.

Here another aspect is added: there are two minors involved who must be protected.

Point three: a road accident in 2014 and the recent crime of Joaquín

This medium was able to learn that in 2014 there was a road accident in Laboulaye that involved a relative of Joaquín. A truck ran over Richard Abel Billordo, a two-year-old boy who, after the incident, was referred first to a hospital in Río Cuarto and then to the Children’s Hospital in the city of Córdoba, where he finally died.

The truck was driven by Martín Sperani, Joaquín’s father. It was a turning point for the disgraced family. Now, that ghost revived when the Billordo family was linked to the environment of the adolescent victimizer.

Local sources began to trace a possible relationship between the current event and the event almost a decade ago. This medium tried, without success, to contact the parents of the fatal victim of that incident.

For the investigators, this fact is not related to the murder of Joaquín.

Point four: the imputability of the alleged perpetrator of the crime and its protection

The case focuses on the potential authorship of a homicide by a teenager. The judge reported to the Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and Family (Senaf), which is in charge of protecting children who acted outside the provisions of the law.

The alleged murderer was transferred to the Esperanza Complex, in Bouwer. “They are assisting him because a child who commits a crime, however serious it may be, is a vulnerable child. It is not true that he is in prison, he is protecting his own health, ”they emphasized.

Laboulaye. Joaquín’s mother spoke at the new march (Video capture).

The family of the alleged perpetrator said that they have not yet been able to establish direct contact with him.

With this framework, the cause was able to make its way. But everyone knows that the investigation will still take a long time to resolve until they can give Joaquín’s parents and the residents of the moved Laboulaye an answer.

