started the season in which orcas can be observed intentionally stranding, a unique hunting strategy in the world. For this reason, the Week of the Orcas will begin on Thursday in Chubut with an agenda that will include talks, guided visits to the sighting places of this marine species, in Península Valdés, photographic exhibitions and recreational activities for boys and girls.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Orcas (Orcinus orca) begin to prowl the area of ​​Península Valdés, in the extreme northeast of Chubut, from the end of February to May, months in which they can be observed making intentional strandings, a unique hunting strategy to feed on South American sea lions.

Due to this peculiar hunting method, the orcas of Península Valdés are the subject of investigations that have given rise to award-winning documentaries with a scientific profile.

“From Thursday 16 to March 21, the Week of the Orcas will be carried out, which will accompany the launch of the season,” said the provincial government. The activity will be carried out jointly between the Ministry of Tourism and Protected Areas of Chubut and the “Chubut Tourism Agency” (ACT) together with the municipalities of Puerto Madryn, Puerto Pirámides and the Pampa Azul Ecocentro.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



During those days “the inhabitants of the region and tourists will be able to enjoy talks, conversations, photographic exhibitions and recreational activities for boys and girls in the area of ​​the Ecocentro Pampa Azul in Puerto Madryn and also in the Association of Whaling Guides in the town of Puerto Pirámides».

Among the promotional activities organized is a “Press Trips” for local and national press in Puerto Madryn, Puerto Pirámides and in the natural protected area of ​​Península Valdés.

“The objective is to disseminate the launch of the orca season to new audiences, recommend the sighting and inform about all the suggestions and tips to take into account to fully enjoy the activity,” it was officially reported.

The opening of the season is carried out in coincidence with the Provincial Day of the Orca, instituted on March 16, because on that date 12 years ago the last sighting of the specimen baptized as “Mel” was recorded, on the coast of Punta Norte, on the eastern face of Península Valdés, in the extreme northeast of Chubut.

On these coasts are identified three clans of killer whales made up of 11, five and four specimens, which practice the unique hunting technique in the world, in groups led by the largest female. Source: Telam.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





