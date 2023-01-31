When a woman buys a movie ticket, she finds that there is only one ordinary seat, and the rest are C-seat staff, who are also speechless

When watching a movie, many people prefer to sit in the middle with a good view, while those at the edge need to tilt their heads to watch movies, which is more tiring and has a poor viewing experience. This is also the reason for the C-seat seat.

Generally speaking, the 10 or so seats in the middle will be defined as C seats, and the price may be tens of dollars more expensive than the ordinary seats around.

And recently,A woman in Yuzhou, Henan, encountered a strange thing. When the woman bought a movie ticket online, she found that the ticket price was dozens of dollars more expensive than the home page.

After checking again and again, I found out thatIn the huge movie hall, there is only one ordinary seat in the corner, and the others are all C seats. The ordinary fare is 49.6 yuan, and the C seat fare is 74.6 yuan.

Netizens speculated that this is a coquettish operation by the cinema in order to make its ticket prices appear lower in the APP list and attract users to click in.

On January 30, the staff of the theater responded that the decision was made by the leader, and he felt that it was unreasonable, but he could not change it. “It’s a bit embarrassing to deceive consumers.”