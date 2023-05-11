A woman chained herself in Neuquén to demand that they hand over her home

in claim Due to the delay in the delivery of her home, a woman decided to chain herself to the bars of the IPVU headquarterson Argentine Antarctic street. He assures that they had to deliver it to him at the end of last month, but now They told him that “there is no budget to finish it.”

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The woman, Beatriz López, through provincial media explained that took the initiative to chain himself due to the lack of solutions and responses to his requestd. He pointed out that he is in a difficult moment economically and two months ago, he cannot pay the rent for which he fears “being on the street”.

López indicated that when he approached the headquarters to inquire about the progress of the work, he was initially told that it would be finished by the end of last month, but he found that when the time came, this had not happened. “The bathroom, the floor, the lining, the water are missing and now they say that there is no budget to finish it,” explained.

For his part, he reported that suffering from a disability he receives a pension that is no longer enough to be able to pay the rent where he lives with his 11-year-old son and today, his stay in the place is in dangerr for a debt that day by day is accumulating.

Beatriz maintained that is waiting for the delivery of your house since 2019, but due to several inconveniences that were presented to him from the entity, this was delayed until reaching this situation. He assured that there are houses that have already been delivered, but there are many others that are not moving forward.

«He tells me that there is no budget for mine, and they have me around. I can not anymore”, indicated. López reported that for the moment he had no further answers and therefore, he does not rule out the possibility of remaining in the place until they confirm an immediate date for when they will give him his home.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





