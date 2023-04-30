Home » A woman died when she fell from a building in the center of Neuquén: what the autopsy revealed
Entertainment

A woman died when she fell from a building in the center of Neuquén: what the autopsy revealed

by admin
A woman died when she fell from a building in the center of Neuquén: what the autopsy revealed

This morning one woman died after falling from a seventh floor in the center of Neuquénat DIagonal Alvear 50. The rResults of the autopsy and the Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate the fact.

Prosecutor Andrés Azar reported this morning that the circumstances of death were being investigated. “There are suspicions that it is a suicide”; said Azar in dialogue with RÍO NEGRO, although he reported that it is initially addressing the case as a homicide.

By protocol, upon finding a lifeless body, the Prosecutor’s Office investigates to see if it was a violent act or some other circumstance.

The young man fell from a seventh floor at approximately twelve o’clock at nightand. Criminalistics and Security personnel were present at the scene.

Later the The body was taken to the morgue for an autopsy. and finally this afternoon the results were known. As reported by prosecutor Azar, the body would not have other injuries than those caused by the blow when falling.

“We are in full investigation,” said the prosecutor, and assured that they have not yet it was determined how the events occurred.

There were neighbors who They assured that the person would have thrown himself from a building, although for now, it was not officially confirmed.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  The Catholic Culture Podcast: 149 - Duns Scotus, Minstrel of the Incarnation

You may also like

Fructuoso Álvarez González, the author of the Flores...

Max for Live Ƽ֧ 16 Ĳ Step Arpeggiator

[CDTV]Guangdong rapper Vyan “Land of Hope”: “I hope...

Córdoba: a man accused of injuring a 15-year-old...

“Drive Field” (Gà Záng)!Changsha IFS 2023 Public Art...

The results of the Elections in Paraguay: wide...

They denounce that Manu Urcera hit a man...

‘Gator’ Rivers, former Harlem Globetrotters member, dies

The carriages of Carlos III: one “horrible” from...

what did the tragic event consist of?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy