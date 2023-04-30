A woman died when she fell from a building in the center of Neuquén: what the autopsy revealed

This morning one woman died after falling from a seventh floor in the center of Neuquénat DIagonal Alvear 50. The rResults of the autopsy and the Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate the fact.

Prosecutor Andrés Azar reported this morning that the circumstances of death were being investigated. “There are suspicions that it is a suicide”; said Azar in dialogue with RÍO NEGRO, although he reported that it is initially addressing the case as a homicide.

By protocol, upon finding a lifeless body, the Prosecutor’s Office investigates to see if it was a violent act or some other circumstance.

The young man fell from a seventh floor at approximately twelve o’clock at nightand. Criminalistics and Security personnel were present at the scene.

Later the The body was taken to the morgue for an autopsy. and finally this afternoon the results were known. As reported by prosecutor Azar, the body would not have other injuries than those caused by the blow when falling.

“We are in full investigation,” said the prosecutor, and assured that they have not yet it was determined how the events occurred.

There were neighbors who They assured that the person would have thrown himself from a building, although for now, it was not officially confirmed.



