A wonderful review of the 13th Prenatal Education Symphony Concert of Tianjin Kunrumari Maternity Hospital successfully concluded_Sina Health_Sina.com

On May 7, 2023, the 13th Prenatal Education Symphony Concert held by Kunru Marie Maternity Hospital came to a successful conclusion. Take love as a symbol, play the movement of love, feel the rhythm of life in the beautiful melody, and feel the joy of being a parent. Pregnant mothers and expectant fathers bring their unborn babies and share an intimate interaction with them in the romantic music notes.

Taste the beauty of music, nurtured by etiquette and music, and come to a heart-to-heart encounter at zero distance. With the voice of love, Kun Rumai composes a new movement of love and life after two years of absence.

On the morning of May 7th, the 13th Prenatal Education Symphony Concert of Kunru Marie was grandly played in Tianjin Concert Hall!

Nearly a thousand parents-to-be and their babies enjoyed this exclusive luxury music feast. The wonderful prenatal education music journey, the climax of the lottery, the funny and interesting pain experience, and a large number of good gifts made the parents-to-be very excited. Like this prenatal education concert.

Wonderful review!

▼

Prenatal education music can not only effectively regulate the emotions during pregnancy, make pregnant mothers feel happy and joyful, but also effectively help the fetus to build a richer brain network and stimulate the baby’s potential.

01

The popularity is overwhelming, pregnant mothers and expectant fathers are busy signing in

Parents-to-be and fetuses who participated in the concert were welcomed outside the venue early on. Under the guidance of the staff, pregnant mothers entered the venue one after another, signed in in an orderly manner and received exquisite gift certificates.

02

Dads-to-be love challenges

Some people say that the pain of giving birth is like breaking twelve ribs at the same time! This prenatal education concert allows fathers to experience the difficulty of being a mother and the pain of giving birth!

03

Straight to the concert scene

In this prenatal education concert, Kun Rumai specially invited Tianjin Symphony Orchestra to lead everyone to appreciate and appreciate the charm of live prenatal education music. Integrate the initial touch of life into the gentle prenatal education music, and condense the warmest love of the family into the exchange of musical notes.

04

Listen to the movement of love with Taibao

Professional antenatal education music teachers select and arrange more than ten classic repertoires, including film and television, animation and other classic repertoires. The Tianjin Symphony Orchestra, which has rich performance experience at home and abroad, is specially invited to perform live in the historic Tianjin Concert Hall. Listen to the most beautiful fairy tales by Hayao Miyazaki & Joe Hisaishi, communicate with your baby with the beat of your heart rate, gently caress your baby following the melody, and immerse yourself in a high-quality audio-visual feast.

first half

1. The merry-go-round of life 3:30

From the movie Howl’s Moving Castle

2. With you 3:45

From the movie “Laputa in the Sky”

3. Madagascar 3:00

From the movie “Madagascar”

4. The Sound of Music 5:30

From the movie “The Sound of Music”

5. Chihiro Waltz 3:50

From the movie “Spirited Away”

6. Neighbor Doudou Dragon 4:00

From the movie My Neighbor Totoro

second half

1、The rain+summer5:30

From the movie “Summer of Kikujiro”

2. He’s a pirate 5:20

From the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”

3. The tunnel of wind 3:50

From the movie “Kiki’s Delivery Service”

4、Let it go3:50

From the movie “Frozen”

5. Slam Dunk Music Skewer 5:30

6. Please remember me 3:00

From the movie “Coco”

05

Lectures by experts

Kun Ru Mary’s obstetrics team explained in detail scientific pregnancy, painless childbirth and healthy childbirth for the pregnant mothers on site. It was full of dry goods, and the pregnant mothers benefited a lot. They all liked it!

06

Lucky Pregnancy Delivers Constant Surprises

The occasional lottery draw ignited the passion of parents and mothers again, directly pushing the atmosphere of the scene to climaxes one after another. The wave after wave of value-added gifts made all the mothers-to-be who were present reap a lot.

07

Activity venue

Kunrumarie Maternity Hospital has been advocating natural childbirth for a long time, and has successfully carried out Kunrumarie’s signature “walking baby” delivery – painless delivery technology, striving to enable mothers-to-be to enjoy “painless” and safe childbirth experience. It has won unanimous praise from pregnant women.

08

smash the golden egg to get a good pregnancy

The better the pregnancy, the richer the gifts. If you book the childbirth & confinement package on the same day, you can participate in the golden egg smashing event once. The many gifts are well received by expectant parents. The event is real and effective~ We are waiting for you to start at Kunrumarie A new pregnancy journey~

Listen to the sound of nature, experience scientific prenatal education, feel the pulse of life, and convey the voice of maternal love. Along the way, I am very lucky to be able to bring joy to pregnant mothers!

Kunru Mary has always been adhering to the concept of “serving with heart, delivering life with love, and taking mothers’ feelings as the first element”, contributing her own strength to improving families’ scientific understanding of pregnancy and prenatal education, and guiding families to scientifically conceive.

This concert is a practical action to practice this theory. Once again, I warmly congratulate Kun Rumai on the complete success of the 13th Prenatal Education Symphony Concert!

In the future, Kun Ru Mary will provide more women and children with high-quality medical services and interesting pregnancy education activities, so stay tuned!