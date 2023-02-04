Tony Mockus, Sr. has been Catholic his entire life, and an actor

for almost as long. He has worked with countless great performers

including Henry Fonda, Elizabeth Montgomery, Robert De Niro and

Kevin Costner. In this interview he discusses his seven decades on

the stage and screen, the life-changing experience of being wounded

in Korea, the role of the Holy Spirit in artistic performance, and

his love of St. Anthony.

Tony Mockus, Sr. on IMDB https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0595166/

(note that some of Tony’s roles have been mistakenly logged on his

son’s page https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0595165/)

Timestamps:

Tony Mockus, Sr. interview

4:54 How Tony prepared to play St. Paul in the Truth &

Life Dramatized Audio Bible

7:24 Spiritual wake-up call: wounded by a mine in Korea

13:30 The Holy Spirit at work in an actor’s performance

23:14 Life with St. Anthony

26:39 Tony’s early years in Cicero, Illinois; digression into

the decline of the variety show and the nature of Northern Virginia

culture

31:25 A Jesuit priest at Tony’s high school forces him to try

acting, with great success

36:44 Tony and Thomas both played the lead role in The Man

Who Came to Dinner as high school seniors, several decades

apart, but Tony’s production also included a teenaged Bob

Newhart

39:00 Tony’s first professional acting jobs as a teen

43:22 The spiritual influence of Tony’s mother and

grandmother

46:12 Traveling in the show Mr. Robertswith castmates

like Henry Fonda; Tony’s formation from his Jesuit education and

mother and grandmother allowed him to discern what to embrace and

what to avoid in the traveling show business lifestyle

48:50 A brief move to New York, then back to Chicago where he

starts to work as a leading man and gets married

53:19 Evangelical work for radio with the Pacific Garden Mission

in Chicago

56:52 Keeping one’s moral integrity in choosing roles

59:17 Tony starts working in film and television

62:17 The fun of playing the bad guy

63:07 The Untouchables (1987): Working for

director Brian De Palma; funny story about Robert De Niro

1:11:29 Two great actresses Tony worked with; generosity and

professionalism on set

1:15:15 A funny David Mamet story; politics in theatre

1:20:12 Retirement

1:21:32 Acting with his son, Tony Mockus, Jr.; advice to young

Catholics who want to be actors

1:25:08 This week’s excerpts: J. R. R. Tolkien, Jacques

Maritain