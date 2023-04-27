A writer accuses Trump of rape

At first, he thought that helping Donald Trump to buy women’s underwear in a high-end store would simply be a “funny incident in New York.” Even when the then businessman invited her into the fitting room and they both challenged each other to try on a transparent jumpsuit, E. Jean Carroll I thought it would be a simple anecdote..

Within a few minutes, the situation changed completely: “My only reason for being alive was get out of that room“Carroll testified Wednesday at the rape trial.

Carroll, 79, explained that crossed paths with trump at the revolving door of the store Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified date in the spring of 1996: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. Lied and destroyed my reputationand I’ve come here to try to get my life back,” Carroll told the jury.

The tycoon reiterated that Carroll’s allegation of the 1996 rape is a fiction. On Truth Social, her website, he said the case is “a fraudulent and false story.”

Trump did not attend the trial so far, but his lawyers said he could appear to testify. The former president of the United States, who is running again for the Republican candidacy, pleaded not guilty weeks ago in another trial, in which they accused him of pay a porn actress so she wouldn’t reveal that she had sex with him.

At that time, E. Jean Carroll wrote an advice column in the women’s magazine Elle and had been a writer for Saturday Night Live. Trump was a real estate businessman and a well-known figure in New York society.

