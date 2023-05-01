A young man died at an electronic party in Costanera and they are investigating whether he consumed ecstasy

A 27-year-old man died after decompensating in a Electronic party in a nightclub on the Costanera in the City of Buenos Aires and investigate whether the consumption of ecstasy pills. In addition, two other people who participated in the same event are hospitalized at the Fernández Hospital.

The event took place in Mandarine Park, located in Punta Carrasco, Costanera Norte, where the presentation of DJ Mariano Mellino was made. According to police sources, the victim collapsed inside the bowling alley and was transferred to the aforementioned Buenos Aires health center, where he arrived “no vital signs“.

The official part indicates that the young man died as a result of “a myocardial infarction” and the causes of it are currently being investigated. From that moment, the corresponding notice was given to the Buenos Aires Neighborhood Police Station 14C, which corroborated the death.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor No. 54 intervenes in the case, in charge of Dr. Belloqui, who ordered the transfer of the body to the judicial morgue so that it can be perform an autopsy. They will make you one series of toxicological tests and the authorities are awaiting the results.

The death of the young man, whose identity was not released, occurred after the DJ’s show at Mandarine Park, according to what could be reconstructed after the testimony of the witnesses. A friend of the victim commented that “they lost it “as of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday” and the next thing we heard It was that he was at the Fernández Hospitalwhere we were later informed that he passed away”.

“Had a psychomotor flare and they took him away by ambulance. If anyone saw or knows anything, please tell me. Any information, even minimal, is useful, ”asked the young man in a post he made on the social network Instagram.

On the other hand, he indicated that “mixed various substances, including the pill moncler verde added to that that day I hadn’t eaten anything.” In addition, he added that other friends “consumed that same pill and had no problem.”

Two people were admitted after another electronic party

La Fiscalía que conduce Belloqui caratuló la causa como “investigation of causes of death” and sent to examine security cameras to identify what the young man’s last moments were like. will also be taken declaration a the people who were with him.

At the beginning of April of this year, the Ministry of Justice and Security, together with the Police of the City of Buenos Aires kidnapped various types of substances in a security operation at the “Afterlife” festival, which took place in this Costanera property located on Avenida Rafael Obligado at 2200.

During the different requisitions, they found 19 ecstasy pillsdose of crystal marijuana, ketamine, tusi, cocaine and MDMA. The troops carried out more than 60 acts of contravention in the vicinity of the party and some thirty people were delayed.

