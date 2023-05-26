Home » A YPF truck caught fire on Route 22 and the driver was saved by “a noise”
by admin
What happened this morning will surely be a moment that will stick with the driver of a YPF truck. The rolled caught fire while driving on Route 22near Chimpay, and a “noise” alerted him

all It happened this Friday, around 8.25, according to police sources. The truck was on Route 22, at kilometer 1065, when the driver heard the saving noise.

Immediately, the man stopped the march and got off the vehicle to check if something was happening. And indeed it was: there was fire in the rear of the tanker.

The truck carried crude oil from Challacó to Punta Altabut the trip ended abruptly in Chimpay.

In the place, the firefighters and the local police acted, so that everything was under control and was able to resume traffic.


