AAPE BY *A BATHING APE® ushered in the 10th anniversary of the brand this year. To commemorate this important moment, the brand launched a variety of themed activities around the anniversary story. This time, AAPE will cooperate with Japanese ramen restaurant MENYA MUSASHI 麺屋武蔵 to integrate street genes and food culture, bring a joint series of items, and open three-month limited stores in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo. A ramen shop for a limited time only.

The AAPE x MENYA MUSASHI joint series consists of short-sleeved T-shirts, aprons and tableware sets. The co-branded T-shirt is white as the background color, with AAPE classic camouflage MOONFACE printed on the front, and at the same time incorporating the LOGO inspiration of Menya Musashi. The brand images of both parties are displayed on the body label. The combination of brand words; the representative apron item of the ramen restaurant, with the AAPE iconic camouflage and logo as the base, the brand images of both parties are printed on the top, and the AAPE brand slogan is printed on the tie details; the eye-catching production in the joint series is very The tableware set is nothing but a ramen bowl, chopsticks, spoons and placemats. The bottom of the ramen bowl presents the MOONFACE pattern in red. The inside of the bowl is printed with the images of both brands, and the outside shows the image of a Ukiyo-e samurai and the brand LOGO. The side of the bowl is designed In addition to the details of the grooves for placing chopsticks, chopsticks and spoons are presented in black tones, printed with the LOGO of MOONFACE and 麺屋武蔵, and the full-page AAPE camouflage placemat is also specially sewn with cooperative pattern labels.

AAPE × MENYA MUSASHI joint series is now on sale, interested readers may wish to pay attention.