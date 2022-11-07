Aaron Carter’s brother Nick drowns in bathtub at ‘Backstreet Boys’ concert

On November 6, Beijing time, American singer Aaron Carter was found drowning in the bathtub at home at the age of 34. Brother Nick Carter, who is giving a concert in London, England, choked several times and even burst into tears. Aaron actually debuted at the “Backstreet Boys” concert and acted as a guest performer several times, so the members almost regarded Aaron as family. Aaron was about to sell his old house and start a new life after a few ridiculous years when he passed away unexpectedly.

Lancaster County, California, police confirmed: On the morning of the 5th local time, law enforcement received a call saying that a man drowned in a bathtub and was confirmed to be Aaron Carter. The detective in charge of the murder was dispatched to the scene, which is standard investigative procedure, and no evidence of murder has been found. However, the cause of Aaron’s death has not yet been announced.

The person who called the police was a woman who turned out to be the house’s hourly maid. A neighbor said Aaron’s fiancée Melinda Martin was found at his door with tears in her eyes hours later after hearing someone shouting “he’s dead, he’s dead”.

After Aaron’s death, his brother Nick Carter, the “Backstreet Boys” member, was in tears at the show. The “Backstreet Boys” group is currently on a “DNA World Tour” in London. It was previously reported that the concert was canceled, but it was finally performed as planned. During the concert, Nick cried several times, to the point where he could not finish the performance normally.

Although Aaron had a very bad relationship with his siblings over the past 10 years, Nick is saddened by his brother’s passing. He said on social media: “I feel very sad, even though my relationship with my brother is a bit difficult to describe, my love for him never ends. I always dream that at some point, he will be able to live a normal life. life. Sometimes we want to find someone to blame, but the truth is that drugs and mental illness are the culprits.”

The 9-year-old debuted at the "Backstreet Boys" concert and did not have a close relationship with his family Aaron's relationship with the "Backstreet Boys" was once close, and he even debuted as a singer at a "Backstreet Boys" concert. At the age of 9, Aaron opened on the "Backstreet Boys" tour and was well-received by fans. The following year, he released a solo album. Aaron's popularity was no less than that of Justin Bieber, his second solo album "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" sold 3 million sales in the United States. Since then, he has become a resident singer and actor of Nickelodeon Children's Channel, and has appeared in movies and TV series. He was once a popular youth idol. Aaron released a total of 4 studio albums, switched to rap in the later period, also participated in reality shows such as "Dancing with the Stars", and starred in the family reality show "Teenage Star Carter Family" with his siblings. Aaron, who was in the limelight for a while, suffered from drugs and mental illness in private. In February 2008, Aaron was pulled over for speeding on a Texas highway when police found a small amount of marijuana in his car. In 2017, he was arrested again on suspicion of DUI and marijuana use. Aaron admits to battling mental health and substance abuse for years, having been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, manic depression and anxiety. His break with his family began in 2012 when his sister Leslie died of a drug overdose. At Leslie's funeral, Nick refused to attend, publicly rebuked by Aaron. Aaron even threatened to kill the Nick family, so Nick applied for a restraining order. I was about to sell my old home a week ago, hoping to start a new life Aaron also knew that something was wrong with him, so he has actively cooperated with treatment in recent years. Aaron and fiancee Melanie Martin welcomed their first child last November. Recently, he also tweeted that he will work hard to be a good father and a good husband. He was only released from the treatment facility in September this year and has recently been actively trying to change his life. A week ago, he announced that he was selling his old home, saying he was "ready for a new chapter in my life": "I'm selling my second home and the realtor has been so kind to me. Now I'm ready for life. A new chapter in my third home, where I plan to be able to live a happy life with my family." "This year has been tough for me, but I've learned a lot. Thank you to everyone who supported me." Unexpectedly, his life came to an abrupt end. Drugs and alcohol are to blame for multiple deaths in bathrooms There have been many instances of public figures drowning in bathrooms, including Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston. In the mid-1970s, Elvis' career declined, and his body was overwhelmed by heavy drug use, overeating, and a bohemian private life. Allegedly, Elvis' agent deliberately did not pay him royalties, and Elvis had to go on tour, and he could only rely on drugs such as sedatives for physical and mental exhaustion. On August 16, 1977, 42-year-old Elvis was found dead in the bathroom of Graceland, Tennessee. In 2012, Whitney Houston was found drowning in a hotel bathtub. At the time, Whitney had a sore throat and told her assistant she was going to take a shower. In just half an hour, the assistant found Whitney lying face down in a bathtub full of water. An autopsy revealed that she drowned in the bathtub due to lack of oxygen for a long time. A few years later, Whitney Houston's daughter Barbie drowned in her own bathtub filled with water and was sent to the hospital in a coma for nearly half a year. In January 2018, Dorothy, the lead singer of the once-popular "Cranberries", was found in a London hotel room wearing pajamas in a bathtub, with her mouth and nose submerged in water and drowned. Because she had no trauma and no suicidal tendencies, and the toxicology report showed that her body was full of alcohol at that time, which was four times more than the legal standard, and she was also taking drugs for bipolar disorder, it was presumed that she should be He drank too much alcohol and accidentally drowned in the bathtub. The coroner ruled that her cause of death was purely a "tragic accident". A month later, the news of the death of Indian Bollywood diva Shiri Daiyu due to cardiac arrest in Dubai caused a shock to the outside world. Dubai Police said she was "accidentally drowned" in a hotel bathtub.

