Aaron Civale strikes out nine in Guardians’ shutout of Royals, 3-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale struck out a season-high nine in seven innings while Josh Bell hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday. .

Civale (3-2) allowed two hits without walking the bases on 100 pitches, 70 of them as strikes. The right-hander improved his ERA to 2.56 in his seventh start after two months sidelined with a left oblique strain.

Trevor Stephan pitched the eighth inning, and Emmanuel Clase earned his 25th save. Cleveland (44-44) won for the second straight time, and its winning average reached .500 for the first time since April 28.

The game was completed in one hour and 51 minutes, making it the fastest game with nine innings played in the history of Progressive Field, which opened in 1994.

Bell disappeared up the left-field deck on a pitch from starter Daniel Lynch (2-4) to extend the Guardians’ lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning. Josh Naylor drove in Amed Rosario in the first, then scored on Bell’s home run.

For the Royals, the Venezuelans Maikel García 3-0, Salvador Pérez 3-0, Edward Olivares 3-0.

For the Guardians, the Dominican Amed Rosario 4-1 with a run scored, José Ramírez 3-1. Venezuelan Andrés Giménez 3-0.

