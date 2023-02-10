The Hong Kong epic film “When the Wind Rises Again” held its premiere in Tsim Sha Tsui tonight (7th). The two film stars Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Aaron Kwok attended and shared their filming experiences. (Liu Junxuan/The Epoch Times)

[The Epoch Times, February 09, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter You Qingyi in Hong Kong) Starring Tony Leung and Aaron Kwok, and directed by Weng Ziguang, the Hong Kong epic film “When the Wind Rises Again” will be released in Hong Kong on February 17. The film crew held a premiere ceremony in Tsim Sha Tsui on February 7. In addition to the two leading actors, Tan Yaowen, Zhou Wenjian, Jin Yanling, Tse Kwan Ho, Maggie Cheung, Ho Peiyu, Ng Cheuk Hei, Lam Yiu Sing, Xu Tianyou, Bai Zhi and other actors also appeared at the premiere, and the scene was star-studded. Mainland actress Chun Xia, who once supported the “Blank Paper Revolution”, did not appear this time.

Tony Leung and Aaron Kwok attended the premiere and shared the challenges of filming. Tony Leung said that he needed to play three songs in the movie. He admitted that the hard training process was very hard and challenging. He said that he had never touched a musical instrument. “But as an actor, you have to practice the piano, very interesting!”

Aaron Kwok said that one of the plots involved tap dancing to the sound of Tony Leung’s piano, and he was also admitted because he has a background in dancing. “We found a senior tap dance teacher in Hong Kong. We practiced for many days. It was a big challenge. Stopping the jump was actually very tiring and hurt the bones of the feet. I only had to apply ice when I went back. But I think it was all worth it, and that scene was very memorable.”

When asked which scene was the most memorable, Aaron Kwok said, “It’s just to hit our Tony Leung hard, alas! After filming for so long, I want to talk about how to do it again! Everyone loves Tony Leung so much!” Tony Leung beside him laughed He smiled and asked: “Why can’t you hit me?” Aaron Kwok continued: “At that moment, the only anesthetic I had was Lu Le, and when you didn’t like me, I would slap you… Wai Jai is really a respectable person, Everyone is in the same role.” Tony Leung said that he didn’t encourage Aaron Kwok at that time, he just said “Hey, let’s fight, don’t worry about it”.

When asked what roles he would consider playing in the future, Tony Leung expressed his hope that he could do some different and more complicated roles, such as serial killers, while Aaron Kwok hoped to “do some non-repetitive roles, the ones that have never been done are the best.” .

Director Weng Ziguang said with a smile at the premiere that he was very lucky to be able to match Tony Leung and Aaron Kwok’s cooperation, “In his last life, he may have been a philanthropist who saved a lot of people or did a lot of good deeds.”

Zhou Wenjian, who played one of the four major detectives, described the collaboration as happy. Another detective Tan Yaowen said that this cooperation is “a dream, like a dream”.

Actor Jin Yanling, who has not been seen for a long time, said: “I am very touched today. I have experienced so many things in the past few years, just like our movie, and I can finally meet with you. I hope everyone will give a lot of support, because everyone is so willing to go. Do one thing. We have to support Hong Kong films, and we have to support ourselves.”

Singer and actor Xu Tianyou said: “I remember that it was five years ago that this set was filmed. “When the Wind Rises Again” can finally be released, everyone remember to come and watch.”

Mainland actress Chun Xia who once supported the “Blank Paper Revolution” also participated in “When the Wind Rises Again”, but she did not appear at the premiere this time. The huge poster for the premiere did not have the name of Chun Xia either. The outside world suspected that she had been “soft blocked” because of her support for the “blank paper revolution” and support for students. In 2016, Chunxia won the Best Actress Award at the 35th Hong Kong Film Awards for her movie “Treading Blood and Seeking Plum Blossoms”.

Aaron Kwok praises Tony Leung as “the best actor among the best actors”

When Tony Leung and Aaron Kwok were interviewed by the media, they said that when they first heard the news of the cooperation, the two movie kings expressed “very happy”. “When the Wind Rises Again” is the first film collaboration between the two. Aaron Kwok said that he and Tony Leung had actually filmed a TVB sitcom many years ago. It was as early as 1988, but Tony Leung said he had no impression.

For the first time working together on the big screen, Tony Leung described Aaron Kwok as “very professional and comfortable with him”.

As for the filming process, the scene where Aaron Kwok slapped Leung Chiu Wai was very deep. At that time, it was a one-shot shooting method. The scene of slapping Wai Jai was near the end, so there must be no mistakes, and he was very worried that it would be NG. Tony Leung said that it didn’t hurt after being beaten, and when asked about his acting skills after being beaten, some viewers described his acting skills as a “textbook performance”, Tony Leung smiled modestly and replied: “I didn’t notice, everyone can do it! “.

When asked about the details of playing the piano, Tony Leung said that he really bought a piano after filming, but he hasn’t played it for a long time, “I really want to play it”. He sighed: “Because of this opportunity, I came into contact with music. I think playing the piano is not for others, but for myself. That’s right. I think everyone should have access to music. It’s a way to express yourself.” When asked And whether to play it for his wife Carina Lau, Tony Leung corrected with a smile, “No, I played it for myself”.

When asked about his thoughts on being shortlisted for the Academy Awards in the future, Tony Leung replied: “Follow the fate, I will be happy if I can get in. If you are not shortlisted, you can do your best. There are many things you don’t need to explain to others. You tell yourself. When you do something with all your strength, it doesn’t matter how people think it turns out.”

Tony Leung, Aaron Kwok missed out on Best Actor

The Hong Kong Film Awards Association announced yesterday (9th) the shortlist for the 2023 “41st Hong Kong Film Awards” awards. “The Wind Again” received a total of 8 nominations, with good results, including: “Best Supporting Actor”, “Best Cinematography”, “Best Art Direction”, “Best Costume Design”, “Best Action Design” “, “Best Original Film Score”, “Best Sound Effects”, “Best Visual Effects”. Among them, Tony Leung, who was nominated for the “Best Actor” award 11 times, and Aaron Kwok, who was nominated 7 times, were not eligible to compete for the throne of actor.

“When the Wind Rises Again” is a China-Hong Kong co-production film, telling the story of the “Four Major Detectives” of the Hong Kong police in the 1960s, who “use greed to control corruption, and foreign countries to take everything” in black and white. The film was originally one of the opening films of the 45th Hong Kong International Film Festival in 2021, but three days before the screening, the official suddenly announced that the screening would be canceled due to “technical problems”. Some critics questioned that the film involved sensitive content of the Hong Kong police and the underworld, which stepped on the bottom line of the CCP’s censorship and was canceled. @

