Aaron Kwok reveals that his daughter has a talent for dancing and advises her solo concert_Series_Family_COMING

2023-05-10 21:38

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Aaron Kwok revealed that his daughter has a talent for dancing and advised her on her solo concert

Sohu Entertainment News (Lin Zhenxin/Wen Keming/Pictures, Video) On May 10th, Aaron Kwok held a press conference in Macau, announcing that ten grand finale ceremonies will be held for this year’s “Melco Honor Series Concert”. Since then, a series of large-scale solo concerts will be held at Studio City, Macau every Saturday and Sunday.

During the group interview, Aaron Kwok revealed that every time after the concert, he would go home to teach his two daughters to dance, and would also ask his daughter for her opinions on dance moves, praising her daughter for her talent for dancing at a young age.

Talking about the follow-up plans for Mother’s Day and Children’s Day, Aaron Kwok also said: “Family is very important, and I hope to support each other in work and life with my family.”

