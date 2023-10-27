Aaron Kwok’s Family Celebrates His Birthday with Heartwarming Photos

Aaron Kwok’s Wife Fang Yuan Shares Heartwarming Family Photo on His Birthday

October 26 – Fang Yuan, the wife of renowned Hong Kong actor and singer Aaron Kwok, took to social media to celebrate her husband’s birthday by posting a heartwarming family photo. The picture captures the happiness and warmth of their family of four, as they joyfully celebrate together.

In the photo, Aaron Kwok can be seen donning casual attire, with a radiant smile on his face. The couple’s two children, dressed in princess dresses, stand beside their parents, their innocent and joyful expressions adding to the beauty of the moment. Holding hands, the family cuts a birthday cake for Aaron Kwok, creating a truly memorable occasion. The picture has left fans and followers envious of their love and happiness.

Fang Yuan and Aaron Kwok tied the knot in 2017, and this is the fifth consecutive year that they have shared birthday photos to commemorate Aaron Kwok’s special day. The couple’s unwavering love and strong bond are evident in the heartfelt moments they continuously share with their fans.

Curious about how the couple first met? In December 2015, Aaron Kwok publicly revealed his new relationship with Fang Yuan during a brand event. He clarified that they had known each other for a relatively short time, meeting at a dinner party through mutual friends. Their connection quickly blossomed into love, leading them to take the next step in their relationship.

On March 4, 2017, Fang Yuan and Aaron Kwok quietly registered their marriage in Hong Kong. A month and a half later, they held a grand wedding banquet in a hotel. The joyous occasion was made even more special by the presence of Fang Yuan, who was already pregnant at the time.

In December 2018, Aaron Kwok happily announced that Fang Yuan had given birth to their second child. At the time, he expressed his desire to be present in the delivery room and eagerly awaited the arrival of their newest family member. Then, on April 18, 2019, Aaron Kwok shared another delightful family photo, revealing that Fang Yuan had given birth to a healthy and adorable baby. He expressed his gratitude for his wife’s hard work and officially welcomed their second child, making their family a happy and complete unit of four.

This heartwarming news has captured the attention of fans and media outlets alike, with sources such as Minnan Net Comprehensive, Sohu Entertainment, China Net, and NetEase reporting on the joyous occasion.

As Aaron Kwok continues to charm audiences with his talents on the stage and the big screen, his devoted wife Fang Yuan remains a pillar of love and support. The couple’s unwavering bond and the love they share with their children serve as a shining example in the entertainment industry. We wish Aaron Kwok a happy birthday and many more years of love and happiness with his beautiful family.

