Aaron Kwok’s family of four entered the racecourse to support their beloved horses, and his wife Fang Yuan appeared in couple outfits- Sing Tao Global Network

The king of heaven, Aaron Kwok, is a well-known horse lover in the circle. He once had three horses named after his songs, and all of them achieved brilliant results. However, the “Dancer Spirit” with outstanding records died of colic in June 2021 due to colic. It made Aaron Kwok even more heartbroken. Last year, Aaron Kwok made persistent efforts and bought a 3-year-old Australian self-purchased horse, which he named after his concert “Dancing Forest Code”. Yesterday (28th), Aaron Kwok’s Aiju participated in the “Dancing Forest Code” for the second time. This time Aaron Kwok brought his wife Fang Yuan and two daughters to the racecourse to support Aiju and share family relationships along the way.Sing Tao World Wide Web

▲Aaron Kwok’s Aiju “Dancing Forest Code” played for the second time and entered the arena with his family.

▲The upper body of the two is white, and the lower body is black long skirt and trousers, and they appear in couple outfits.

Aaron Kwok’s love horse “Dancing Forest Code” played for the first time in February this year, but because of the case of Cai Tianfeng’s corpse at that time, Aaron Kwok seemed to be quite low-key at that time. After three months, “Dancing Forest Code” participated in the 10th round of the 1200-meter race in the third class of Tiancao at Sha Tin Racecourse yesterday. This time, Aaron Kwok brought his wife and two daughters into the racecourse to support his beloved horse! Aaron Kwok showed his paternal love in the arena, watching horses and playing with his daughter attentively. The two daughters also have the good genes of Aaron Kwok and Fang Yuan. They are already pretty at a young age, and they are quite lively, spirited and cute.

▲ Nannan holds a pony doll to watch the horse.

Although “Dancing Forest Code” was the second favorite with 3.3 times, but in the end it still lost to the 20 times the big upset “Charming Baoju”. It lost a position and won the runner-up. A family of four entered the racecourse but failed to take the lead. Aaron Kwok would have Small disappointment. In fact, Aaron Kwok has brought Fang Yuan to the racecourse many times, and he has also brought his daughter to show up. In December 2018, “Dancer Spirit” appeared for the first time. Aaron Kwok brought his eldest daughter Chantelle and his wife, who were over 1 years old at the time, to the racecourse for the first time. The race is the leader!

The above content is owned by Sing Tao News Corporation and shall not be reproduced or quoted without permission.