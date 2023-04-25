Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Star in Spider-Man Villain Movie ‘Kraven the Hunter’ to R-Rated Specifications

After Aaron Taylor-Johnson was confirmed to take over the Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter of Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel (Sony Pictures Marvel Character Universe) the year before last, he recently announced at CinemaCon 2023 through his own recording video that the film will be rated as restricted. Specifications (R-rated) build.

This film will become Sony Pictures’ first restricted-rated Marvel movie. In the past, “Venom” and “Morbius” were both rated PG-13. It is understood that CinemaCon 2023 will show about two minutes of film clips live, and you can see Kraven killing poachers Gory scenes with mercenaries, in which actor Russell Crowe will play Kraven (real name Sergei Kravinoff)’s Russian father with an American accent, and actor Alessandro Nivola’s skin begins to turn into rhino hide when interacting with rhinos .

Actors also include Ariana DeBose (playing Calypso), Fred Hechinger (playing Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon), Christopher Abbott and Levi Miller.

Kraven the Hunter debuted in the 15th issue of “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 1964. After drinking the mysterious potion, he has a superhuman physical fitness, and has strong wild skills such as tracking, trapping and poisoning. Proving himself to be the best hunter in the world, taking down Spider-Man has become a personal priority, and he is also one of the original members of the Sinister Six (Sinister Six).