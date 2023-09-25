Home » Abel Pintos fulfilled a dream and his duet moved everyone
Entertainment

Abel Pintos fulfilled a dream and his duet moved everyone

by admin
Abel Pintos fulfilled a dream and his duet moved everyone

One of the participants of Got Talent Argentina fulfilled a dream. He sang with Abel Pintos, one of the juries of the program that is broadcast on Telefe. He asked for the complicity of Lizy Tagliani to achieve this.

“I like transmit emotions, sensations through music. “I am very happy that they gave me this opportunity,” he expressed. Camila Díaz, 15 years oldsinger and pianist.

When she finished singing, the entire audience applauded her. “You are like a fish in water,” Florencia Pena told him.

“I am in love with your essence,” said Emir Abdul.

For its part, La Jaoqui highlighted that He “gambled” with a difficult topic “and that shows that you are very brave.”

In turn, Abel Pintos said: «You did everything right. All the resources you used were perfect«, the singer praised her.

Abel Pintos fulfilled a dream on Got Talent Argentina

When she finished her presentation and the returns, the young woman from Buenos Aires, He called Lizy Tagliani and asked her for a favor.

“Sorry, I can fulfill a dream“he said before the jury’s vote. She commented that she wanted to sing with Abel Pintos.

“You will surely make it,” Camila told the driver.

Without hesitation, the member went on stage and both sang a duet “Oncemil”a very emotional moment.

“Golden button,” said Florencia Peña, while applauding.


See also  Stellantis, the Design Studio is born

You may also like

The Opéra Garnier Season Begins with Carlota Casiraghi’s...

Vattimo and the frontiers of language

Surprising Discovery: 60-Year-Old’s Unrealistically Thick Hair Intrigues Charmaine...

Serie A: Frosinone vs Fiorentina Fecha 6

Dayanara Torres Ends Two and a Half Year...

Ren Suxi Shines in ‘Summer of the Band...

The results of the Elections in Mendoza

Keanu Reeves: From Hollywood Star to Motorcycle Magnate

River already visits Banfield with the chance to...

French Rapper MHD Sentenced to 12 Years in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy