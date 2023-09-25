Abel Pintos fulfilled a dream and his duet moved everyone

One of the participants of Got Talent Argentina fulfilled a dream. He sang with Abel Pintos, one of the juries of the program that is broadcast on Telefe. He asked for the complicity of Lizy Tagliani to achieve this.

“I like transmit emotions, sensations through music. “I am very happy that they gave me this opportunity,” he expressed. Camila Díaz, 15 years oldsinger and pianist.

When she finished singing, the entire audience applauded her. “You are like a fish in water,” Florencia Pena told him.

“I am in love with your essence,” said Emir Abdul.

For its part, La Jaoqui highlighted that He “gambled” with a difficult topic “and that shows that you are very brave.”

In turn, Abel Pintos said: «You did everything right. All the resources you used were perfect«, the singer praised her.

Abel Pintos fulfilled a dream on Got Talent Argentina

When she finished her presentation and the returns, the young woman from Buenos Aires, He called Lizy Tagliani and asked her for a favor.

“Sorry, I can fulfill a dream“he said before the jury’s vote. She commented that she wanted to sing with Abel Pintos.

“You will surely make it,” Camila told the driver.

Without hesitation, the member went on stage and both sang a duet “Oncemil”a very emotional moment.

“Golden button,” said Florencia Peña, while applauding.





