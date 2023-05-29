About Ding Ning won the best female supporting role and who is Ding Ning’s personal profile photo_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Ding Ning won the best female supporting role and who is Ding Ning’s personal profile photo. Many people don’t know this. Let’s take a look now! …

2. Ding Ning won the Best Supporting Actress Award, presented by Luo Jiaying of Yuan Qiongdan.

4. The 55th Golden Horse Awards will be held in Taipei tonight. Ding Ning won the best female supporting role, and Luo Jiaying and Yuan Qiongdan presented the award. This is Ding Ning’s first nomination for the Golden Horse Awards. With the wonderful performance of “Happy City”, he beat Hui Yinghong, Xu Qing and other acting schools to win this award and is considered a dark horse.

5. Ding Ning can be said to be taken aback. Congratulations to her again!

6. Ding Ning’s speech on the spot: How many people does an actor need to help standing here? Thanks to everyone who has helped me in different ways. This award is not only mine, but also belongs to “Happy City” and Wei Ting. Thank you for your trust in me and your uncompromising persistence in my work.

7. For putting me in this position, thanks to all the cast and crew, you are great, thank you to my agency, thank you for loving me so much, even though I am not that popular, you still treat me like a big star.

8. Next, I want to dedicate to my family. My brother and dad were there. Thanks to my family. No matter how many people criticize me, you have always stood by me. Thank you parents for teaching me. No matter how difficult the environment is, you have to keep good thoughts and be your daughter. I’m very lucky.

9. Thank you husband for always supporting me and letting me do what I want. You made me who I wanted to be. Yes, I got the whole world, because you are my whole world. Thank you to everyone who loves me. Finally, I would like to dedicate this award to all my friends.

10. Because you have defended your dignity, love has become my strength. Only love can dissolve violence. Only love and respect can help the world move towards harmony and civilization. The world needs to change and needs different forces. We are strength because love is the greatest.

11. Who is Ding Ning? Born in Ding Ning in 1970, he is 48 years old now. She has starred in TV series such as “White Giant Tower” and “Girlfriend Boyfriend”, and has always been serious about filming.

12. Ding Ning said: There are no bad actors, only actors who don’t do their homework. As long as you are willing to do your homework, no matter how bad you are, you can still perform at 60%.

13. She won the Best Supporting Actress when she was shortlisted for the Golden Horse for the first time, and also ushered in a masterpiece of her acting career. Ding Ning said, I am now looking forward to the next masterpiece.

14. Personal information of Ding Ning:

15. Ding Ning (formerly known as Ding Yi), from Shenyang, Liaoning. Graduated from Communication University of China, Chinese actress.

16. In 2005, Ding Ning starred in the fashion drama “The True Love of Heaven and Earth” and started acting. In 2007, he participated in the family emotional drama “Family Matters”. Signed a contract with Huayi Brothers in 2009. In 2010, he starred in the emotional drama “One Life Concern”.

17. In 2011, participated in the TV series “Wenchuan Story” commemorating the 5.12 Wenchuan Earthquake, which was broadcast on CCTV 8. In the same year, he participated in the family ethics drama “Dad’s Wish”. In 2012, he starred in the biographical drama “Marshal Liu Bocheng”.

18. In 2014, he starred in the spy drama “The Postman”. Participated in “Ordinary World” in 2015. In 2016, the urban mix-and-match drama “Turn Around and Meet You” was broadcast.

