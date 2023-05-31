About Ma Li China’s first movie box office broke 10 billion actress Shen Ma cp regrettable information_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the regrettable information about Ma Li, the actress Shen Ma CP, the first actress in China whose box office exceeded 10 billion. Let’s take a look now…

1. It’s a pity that Mary is the first actress in China with a box office of over 10 billion. Some time ago, some netizens added up Mary’s box office and found that her box office had exceeded 10 billion, becoming the first actress in China to break through 10 billion. As soon as this news came out, many netizens discussed it one after another.

2. Why did Mary achieve such success? Some netizens said that Mary was worth it, but she felt nothing.

4. But she is not surprised, why is Mary loved by so many viewers?

5. You must know that Mary was first known to the audience through the Spring Festival Gala skits that Shen Teng collaborated with in those years, and the films they collaborated with later, making this pair the best comedy partners in the hearts of many audiences.

7. In fact, Mary was born in the regular class. She graduated from the Central Academy of Drama. After graduation, she didn’t have a stage to perform at first, so she had to work hard everywhere. Later, she accidentally entered Twist FunAge, where she and Shen Teng became partners. Maybe some people are just born to be together.

8. Shen Teng and Mary worked together to give full play to their talents, and they collaborated on many works together. Especially at the beginning, Shen Teng took a fancy to Mary and wanted to sign her as his partner.

9. So in Twist FunAge, many scenes are performed by two people together, and they have become the people who trust each other the most. Even the relationship between the two was once unacceptable to the audience. Many people thought that they should be together, but at that time Shen Teng already had a first love girlfriend who had been in love for many years.

10. Maybe she saw the intimacy between Shen Teng and Mary, or noticed the fluctuation in Shen Teng’s heart, so Wang Qiyi said that she hoped to marry Shen Teng as soon as possible. At that time, Shen Teng said that he felt that he would be a sinner if he didn’t marry Wang Qi, so he ended up with Wang Qi.

11. There should be no separation between him and Mary.

12. Mary once said in an interview that she also has people she likes, but when she was young, she was not sensible and didn’t know what liking was. She just enjoys playing with that person. When she finally understood that the person was already with someone else, most of the audience thought that the person Mary was talking about was Shen Teng.

13. In fact, you can’t tell the fate. After Shen Teng and Wang Qi got married, Mary also found her other half. In 2017, Mary disclosed his relationship with Xu Wenhe, and the relationship between Shen Teng and Mary seemed to have come to an end.

14. In fact, for them, this may be the best ending, because although some people have a good relationship and support each other in their careers, they may not be able to go on emotionally for a long time, but maybe a confidant is the best ending. Finally, I wish the two of them can go further and further in their respective careers.

15. This year is a great thing for fans who love them, because they are collaborating on a new comedy movie, “Lonely to the Moon” is still filming, which is what most audiences are looking forward to. At present, the official has released the latest poster, so I still look forward to these two people.

16. In the future, better works can be brought to the audience. After all, we still have to work hard.

This article discusses the regrettable information about Ma Li, the actress Shen Ma cp, the first actress in China whose box office exceeded 10 billion.