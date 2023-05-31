About why Wu Xiubo was removed from the Snow Leopard, the details behind the exposure of the relevant information that made netizens happy_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About why Wu Xiubo was removed from the Snow Leopard, the details behind the exposure of the relevant information that made netizens happy, many people don’t know this, now let us…

1. Why was Wu Xiubo expelled by Snow Leopard Wu Xiubo participated in an anti-Japanese TV series “Snow Leopard” in his early years, which became very popular as soon as it was broadcast. Recently, a certain satellite TV is also rebroadcasting this TV series. But many netizens found that in the process of rebroadcasting the show,

2. When the actor was at the end of the film, Wu Xiubo’s name was directly mosaiced. Let’s take a look at the performance of this show on other platforms. Wu Xiubo’s name is also impressively listed. From this point of view, this is also the original intention of Satellite TV, which directly deleted Wu Xiubo’s name. After watching such a scene,

3. Reminiscent of the recent scandal between Wu Xiubo and Chen Yulin, which caused an uproar. It is unavoidable to think that this is the show’s reaction after the public opinion became deeply controversial about Wu Xiubo.

4. On January 18, an open letter from actor Chen Yulin’s parents brought the Wu Xiubo incident, which had calmed down a bit, into focus again. The open letter stated that Chen Yulin was taken away on November 5, 2018 on suspicion of extortion, and is still in custody or will face more than 10 years in prison. His family pointed out,

5. After the incident was exposed, Wu Xiubo proposed to pay compensation in the form of breakup fees, so Chen Yulin believed that he was framed.

6. The chain reaction of the Wu Xiubo scandal is another matter. This time, Wu Xiubo was directly removed from the crew. At the same time, after watching this behind the scenes, it is really surprising that the Wu Xiubo incident has had a great impact on the film and television industry. First, “Lover 2” was canceled, and then Beijing Satellite TV’s Spring Festival Gala and variety show ace.

7. At the same time, the work starring Yang Ying was renamed and it was reported that the work was adapted into a web drama. Now, netizens have discovered that Wu Xiubo’s name has been coded in replays of early film and television works that appeared on the show.

8. This series of events can really be said to be a chain reaction triggered by the Wu Xiubo and Chen Yulin incidents. More importantly, this is only film and television works, excluding companies invested and controlled by Wu Xiubo, as well as unfilmed film and television works. The consequences of this chain reaction can be said to be infinite.

9. Wu Xiubo is deeply involved in negative news. Because of the scandal, the film starring Wu Xiubo had to be withdrawn. But I didn’t expect to find out recently that Wu Xiubo was removed from “Snow Leopard”. How is this going? Judging from the broadcast time, “Snow Leopard” has been on the air for a long time.

10. But now some netizens carefully discovered that Wu Xiubo was removed from the crew of “Snow Leopard”, and the details are exposed! Next, let’s take a look, this storm is a bit fierce!

11. The new movie “Love Saint 2” was withdrawn, and many netizens can guess that the reason behind it is related to the Wu Xiubo scandal. However, incidents like this followed one after another, and even other phenomena emerged. A TV series called “Snow Leopard”,

12. It has been broadcast for several years, and now it is rebroadcasted. Wu Xiubo’s character and his real name have been mosaiced. In response to Wu Xiubo’s delisting from “Snow Leopard”, some netizens commented that this should be done for unscrupulous artists, so that it will be binding.

13. However, there are also netizens who think that there will be no such a big quarrel. The previous ones belong to the past, and the future ones will not be concerned. But anyway, Wu Xiubo’s scandal this time is a bit fierce!

14. In addition to removing the cast, Wu Xiubo’s show also adopted technical remakes. It is reported that, including “Ace Vs Ace”, Beijing Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala and other programs. It has also been re-produced with technical means, and Wu Xiubo’s scenes have been cut and deleted from the list. in addition,

15. Xiaomi mobile phone, Ping An Bank, Anjuke, 51 credit card and cold acid toothpaste, etc. These endorsements were also withdrawn. From this point of view, Wu Xiubo’s crisis is really not small. Will the former teacher killer quit the entertainment industry?

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about why Wu Xiubo was removed from Snow Leopard’s name by the exposure of the details, which made netizens happy. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.