About Yang Mi’s suspected plastic surgery failure, the economic company claims that there is no relevant information jqknews

About Yang Mi's suspected plastic surgery failure, the economic company claims that there is no relevant information

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about Yang Mi’s suspected failure of plastic surgery, which the economic company claims is non-existent. Let’s take a look now!

1. Yang Mi was suspected of failing plastic surgery. The economic company claimed that it was nothing. Yang Mi issued a statement saying that wearing a mask was a rumor. Recently, it was reported that Yang Mi wore a mask to attend promotional activities because of the failure of plastic surgery, not because of facial allergies. In this regard, Yang Mi issued a statement on the matter through the brokerage company.

2. There are conclusive facts to prove that this incident is false, Yang Mi has facial allergies.The statement also stated that Meiya Entertainment and Yang

3. Yang Mi issued a statement saying that the failure of plastic surgery to wear a mask is a rumor.

4. Recently, it was reported that Yang Mi wore a mask to attend promotional activities because of the failure of plastic surgery, not because of facial allergies. In this regard, Yang Mi issued a statement on the matter through the brokerage company, saying that the matter was not true, and the facts of Yang Mi’s facial allergies were well documented.

The statement also stated that Meiya Entertainment and Yang Mi will investigate the legal responsibility of the infringing parties such as manufacturing, publishing, and reprinting false news in due course. If the infringer does not stop the infringement after the release of this statement, Meiya Entertainment and Yang Mi will further investigate the legal responsibility of the infringer for expanding the scope and impact of the infringement.

6. Meiya Entertainment and Yang Mi have started to collect relevant evidence and have entrusted a lawyer to handle the matter.

7. The cause of the incident: In recent days, Yang Mi has been wearing a mask when attending major events.

8. Since July 5th, Yang Mi has been wearing a mask to show people when attending various events. Many people speculated that Yang Mi had plastic surgery and was recovering, so he dared not take off his mask.

9. Yang Mi has an explanation on Weibo: Wear a mask for allergies and colds.

10. In fact, Yang Mi said on Weibo that he had to wear a mask because of allergies and colds. He even admitted that he could only see half of his face; later, the mask became more beautiful.

11. This is not the first time Yang Mi has been involved in plastic surgery rumors, and some netizens also cited the history of face changes.

12. After Yang Mi’s “Gong Suo Xin Yu” became popular, netizens took out old photos of her early years and pointed out that her face and facial features had changed a lot, which was suspected of plastic surgery.

13. Yang Mi was very helpless about the plastic surgery rumors, saying that I had pulled out several teeth.

14. Yang Mi fell into doubts about plastic surgery, and had no choice but to respond: At the age of 16, everyone said that I had plastic surgery for the first time when I was shooting a magazine; It’s better, and everyone says I’ve had plastic surgery.

15. I am caught in the plastic surgery rumors this time, and I can’t bear to issue a solemn statement and a lawyer’s letter.

16. Yesterday, Yang Mi said on Weibo: I have recovered from my previous facial allergies. Thank you for caring about my friend. For those who take the opportunity to talk nonsense, the company will officially release a statement and a lawyer’s letter tomorrow. thank you for your cooperation.

Yesterday, Yang Mi's agency issued a statement about Yang Mi's false news, and stated that if the infringer did not stop the infringement after the release of this statement, Meiya Entertainment and Yang Mi would further investigate the infringer's legal responsibility for expanding the scope and impact of the infringement.

Meiya Entertainment and Yang Mi have started to collect relevant evidence and have entrusted a lawyer to handle the matter.

19. It seems that Yang Mi has really had enough this time, and wants to put an end to the rumors of her plastic surgery.

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about Yang Mi’s suspected failure of plastic surgery, which the economic company claimed to be non-existent. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

