Original title: Absurd comedy-style female-themed drama surprises people

What has been surprising the audience recently is female-themed dramas. From “Rock and Roll” to “Ripple Heart”, women’s dramas have become more diverse, interesting and beautiful. Different from “Rock and Roll”, which has cool characters and bold plots, the current “Ripple Heart” deconstructs women’s issues through absurd comedy. love story.

The play is starring Qin Lan, Lan Yingying, and Zheng Hehuizi. The three actors interpret women in three age groups: 40, 30, and 20. They are different in age and personality, but they all dare to love, hate, and dare A woman who pursues and dares to let go. The three story lines of the play are all presented in absurd comedy style. No matter whether they encounter betrayal, deception or traps in love, no matter how bloody life is, the three women can respect themselves and fight against various “big routines” in life.

In the play, Pan Xiaochen, a gold insurance salesman played by Lan Yingying, encounters a strange love story. Pan Xiaochen and Wang Jun are experiencing a seven-year itch in their relationship, and their former romance has gradually turned into a cold habit. After some thought, Pan Xiaochen chose to take the initiative to restore the love decisively. The strange thing is that Wang Jun, who only dared not speak out about the breakup, bought the gym coach to lure Pan Xiaochen to cheat in order to get rid of this relationship. What’s even more absurd is that just when Wang Jun was about to break up, Wang Jun’s mother fell into a serious illness and wished that his son could get married sooner, and Wang Jun began to “chasing his wife” in reverse. This line reversed and reversed. Wang Jun kept acting as a demon, but it was all under Pan Xiaochen’s control. Pan Xiaochen and Wang Jun started a game of cat and mouse, and the story was more exciting. Pan Xiaochen is in an omniscient perspective, constantly pinching the boyfriend who thinks he controls everything, but this story line is not a completely cool drama. Pan Xiaochen’s disappointment and loss of love are also full of pain, love is exhausted, and lovers become strangers , what “calculation” can not be redeemed. This story line is about the “breakup game”, but the audience can still understand the anti-routine hedging routine plot.

Qin Lan plays Zhang Fan, a divorced interior designer. In the play, he deduces a “grabbing horse” love with his “younger brother”. Zhang Fan represents a 40-year-old woman, who is steady, generous, and rational. Zhang Fan went to Paris for a vacation and woke up to find Lin Sen played by Wang Ziyi sleeping on the bed. Zhang Fan left the sentence that his name was Julia Roberts, turned around and left. Lin Sen chased after him from Paris to China, chasing after him. What is even more absurd is that when Zhang Fan returned to work, he began to kill all over the world to help the female employee who was sexually assaulted by the same company’s general manager Lin to seek justice. When this “love in the new year” is put into the ordinary plot, it’s time to start sadomasochism, but the drama opens with a comic-style sister’s dimensionality reduction and attack on the younger brother’s contrasting plot. The two are constantly getting to know each other, slowly Eliminate all kinds of barriers and come together. The secret of Lin’s scandal that happened before has become a suspenseful clue to advance the relationship between the two.

The story line starring Zheng He Keiko tells the story of a female graduate student in her 20s who found out that she was deceived by a married man, broke up decisively and decided to take revenge. Zheng He Huizi plays Luo Xiaoxiao, who is full of youthful vitality. She acts boldly and dares to love and hate. She sneaks into the “scumbag” dog food company as a “spy”, and leads the other party to expose the other party’s true colors one after another. In this play, not only the three women are smart and brave, but the corresponding three male protagonists are also rivals. They are not completely tool people.

The love stories of the three heroines in the play are actually very routine. The play disassembles these routine stories in absurd comedy style. Those old sesame rotten millet things, but the way the story is told is fresher. The extremely refined routine also gives thinking about the problem, but the audience is firmly attracted by the story. “Ripple Heart” is similar to the mild version of “Deadly Woman”, which sets the betrayal, deception and traps encountered by women in love stories, and shows their attitudes through the way women treat love. The beauty of “Ripple Heart” is that it has stepped out of the heavy narrative template of women’s stories. When discussing women’s issues, it puts on a slightly joyful shell, and presents women’s love declarations in laughter and scolding.

“Rock and Roll” has made a brand-new attempt on female characters, female relationships, and the shaping of special women, breaking stereotypes and labels, while “Ripple Heart” has made bold attempts in the way of storytelling, providing The narrative method of women’s dramas brings new ideas for solving problems. With the continuous increase of such innovative dramas, female-themed dramas can gradually break the story routines such as female strong narrative, gender confrontation, and female mutual assistance, so that this type of drama can truly move towards a broader creative path focusing on stories and characters. (Shi Wenjing）