Yoo Ah In has recently been involved in a storm of drug abuse, and was charged again yesterday (15th) for allegedly exempting himself from military service by using privileges.

According to the Korean media “Sports Khan”, the Military Service Investigation Division of the Military Manpower Administration of the Ministry of National Defense of South Korea received an investigation request on the 15th to determine whether Yoo Ah-in’s military service was justified. Therefore, it is believed that the investigation of Yoo Ah In’s military service should be restarted.

Liu Yaren suffered a torn muscle in his right shoulder while filming the movie “Spirit of Steel” in 2013. In 2015, he was diagnosed with a bone tumor. Up to 2017, he had undergone a total of three medical examinations for military service. Determined to be exempt from military service. At that time, Yoo Ah In issued a statement explaining his condition to curb rumors, and public opinion gradually turned.

Yoo Ah In is currently caught in a storm of drug abuse, suspected of illegally injecting propofol (commonly known as milk injection) for non-medical purposes, and was found to be smoking marijuana in a urine test. Perhaps because of this, Yoo Ah In’s past remarks and behaviors It was taken out for magnified inspection, including the issue of military service, which is quite sensitive to the Korean people.

“Sports Khan” quotes a netizen’s post at the end of the article. The netizen said that he suffered from bone tumors like Yoo Ah-in. Yoo Ah-in only grew one, but he grew dozens of them due to congenital problems. He underwent four general anesthesia operations. However, Yoo Ah-in was finally judged to be exempted from military service at the fifth level, but he was in the fourth-level supplementary service. When he questioned, he was replied: “Let’s file a lawsuit!” When he called the director of the Military Manpower Agency, the other party said: “Yoo Ah-in is Yoo Ah-in, you It’s you.”

I heard that there may be a problem with Liu Yaren’s military service exemption. Some netizens think that there may be problems with Liu Yaren’s military service because of so many things happening now. Some netizens have reservations. After all, he suffers from osteoma, which is not an ordinary disease. I still hope to investigate it clearly .

