Academia and industry leaders gathered at Tsinghua University to talk about the creation and innovation of short dramas

On October 13, the creation seminar and exchange activity of “The Whimsical World of Floating Life” was held in the Future Media Lab of Tsinghua University. This event is divided into three parts: keynote sharing, round table forum, and on-site and online QA.

The event invited Bai Yicong, director of the Youth Working Committee of the Chinese Production Association, founder and CEO of Linghe Culture Media (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., famous producer, director, screenwriter, producer, and chairman of the Jury of Linghe Drama Incubation Season for Chinese University Students; Tsinghua University Si Ruo, professor, doctoral tutor, and vice-chairman of the jury at the School of Journalism and Communication; Qian Lili, head of Douyin entertainment drama innovation; Cao Shule, associate professor at the School of Journalism and Communication, Tsinghua University, and deputy director of the China Literature and Art Review (Tsinghua University) Base; Wei Lizhou, director of “The Whimsical World of Floating Life”, and Wang Lei, a reporter from the Culture Department of “Beijing Youth Daily”, discussed the theme of “creation and innovation of high-quality short plays”.

Focus on the content itself, people who really like the content will stay

In the keynote sharing stage, Bai Yicong shared on the short drama “The Whimsical World of Floating Life” and “The Creation and Innovation of Short Dramas”: “We focus more on the content itself, so that the content itself has new vitality, Those who really like content will stay. For young creators, now is a very happy era, the platform is very open and inclusive, as long as you have ideas and innovations, your talents can be seen by everyone.”

When sharing the content with the theme of “Douyin short drama inspires new value of content”, Qian Lili mentioned: “The charm of short drama lies in innovation, content production and creation will directly face users, and quickly get user feedback. Douyin We are very optimistic and supportive of short dramas, and the platform hopes to: first, let the content of short dramas be distributed well and encourage content with more long-term value; second, do a good job in monetizing the content, and encourage story and Continuity, providing users with a sense of acquisition and satisfaction.”

Adhere to the content-oriented and insist on the double innovation of content production

In the roundtable forum session, hosted by Wang Lei, a reporter from the Culture Department of Beijing Youth Daily, he and several guests discussed many topics on the creation and innovation of short plays. When discussing “What is the difference between making a long drama and a short drama?”, Bai Yicong said: “We must insist on content-oriented, and short video platforms and long video platforms place the same emphasis on content quality. Creators should Adhere to double innovation in production and content, for example, the expression and shooting methods of “The Floating World” have used very novel methods, and we hope that it can achieve certain results.”

When it comes to the creation of short plays, young creators’ acceptance of short plays is also the focus of creative innovation. Si Ruo said: “There are many students in Tsinghua University who have this interest and enthusiasm, and are very interested in their own film and television creation. .Short drama is a new category that many people talk about. If students want to work in this industry in the future and are willing to work on the track, it is still very promising, because short drama is a blue ocean, and the Douyin platform has a lot of Good traffic foundation and good content distribution are a win-win for both the audience and the content creators.”

Short drama is a new thing to drive the market exploration boom

When talking about the traffic base of the Douyin platform, it also mentioned high-concept themes such as “The Whimsical World of Floating Life”. Will the platform worry about the audience’s acceptance? Qian Lili replied: “The user base of Douyin is relatively large, and the user group is very diverse. In Douyin, high-concept sci-fi content such as “The Floating World” is quite popular. Short-term dramas are very popular in the short term. It is still a new thing and is in a very early stage of development, so the more you try at this stage, the better. In the short term, if the short drama wants to become a mainstream product form, it must be because of the diversity and inclusiveness of the short drama. Not because of its difficulty characteristics.”

As a new thing, short dramas are developing rapidly, and some new changes are also taking place in sequence. In this regard, Cao Shule said: “The popularity of short videos has made users more and more accustomed to short-term narratives, which has promoted the production and production of short dramas. Consumption. Short dramas with low cost, short cycle and fast dissemination have gradually become the key exploration direction of film and television content production in recent years and the hottest field of drama market layout. The success of short dramas means that it matches the mainstream audience of the platform. It is also possible to bring about breakthroughs in creative types and audio-visual language.”

Finally, when it comes to the shooting of the short drama, Wei Lizhou said, “The greatest significance of the short film to me is that it can be very creative, and integrates all kinds of imaginative ideas to make the form of expression richer. I hope the audience will have a feeling of being brainstormed when they watch “The Rabbit.”

It is reported that the urban fantasy short series “The Floating World“, produced by Douyin and Linghe Culture, produced by Baiye Film and Television, directed by Wei Lizhou, written by Star Star, starring Qin Junjie and Jingci, is being continuously updated on Douyin platform. .