Academie Française, the writer Amin Maalouf is the new permanent secretary. He succeeds Hélène Carrère d’Encausse

The Académie Française has a new perpetual secretary: it is the writer Amin Maalouf, born 74 years ago in Beirut, author of novels and essays of great erudition, who succeeds the historian Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, specialist in the history of Russia, mother of writer Emmanuel Carrère, who died on August 5 at the age of 94, who held the position for almost a quarter of a century.

For a long time the only candidate, Maalouf defeated his academic friend Jean-Christophe Rufin, writer and doctor, among the founders of Doctors Without Borders, who presented himself a few days before the vote: the new secretary obtained, on Thursday 28 September, the first round 24 votes against 8. «We will remain good friends, as it should be at the Académie Française», the new secretary immediately clarified.

Amin Maalouf is the 33rd perpetual secretary since the foundation of the Académie Française in 1634, when Cardinal Richelieu wanted forty ‘Immortals of France’ to be the guarantors of the correctness of the French language and to monitor its evolution. Amin Maalouf entered the Académie in 2011, in seat 29 of Claude Lévi-Strauss, welcomed by his rival Rufin.

«I feel that I have an enormous job ahead of me – said Maalouf – In the last twelve years I have had the example of Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, who had extraordinary energy. I knew that if I ran for secretary, I would have full support and I did. I will put all my effort into serving this prestigious institution.”

Amin Maalouf was born in Lebanon in 1949 into a family of writers and journalists. After university studies in the fields of economics and sociology, he moved to Paris in 1976, becoming director of the newspaper “Jeune Afrique”. His first book, “The Crusades seen by the Arabs” (Sei, 1993), is now a classic translated into many languages. Bompiani published the novels “Col rifle del consul d’England” (1994; reprinted by La nave di Teseo in 2021), with which he won the Goncourt prize, “Gli scali del Levante” (1997), “Il periplo di Baldassarre” (2000; La nave di Teseo, 2022), “The first century after Beatrice” (2001), Origins (2004), “I disorientati” (2013). In 1999 he was awarded the Nonino Prize for his work, and in 2004 the Prix Méditerranée for “Origini” (Bompiani). Bompiani also published the essays “Identity” (1999) and “A world without rules” (2010). The ship of Theseus recently published “An armchair on the Seine. Four centuries of French history” (2016), “The shipwreck of civilizations” (2019), “Our unexpected brothers” (2021). Amin Maalouf has repeatedly been listed as one of the favorite candidates for the Nobel Prize for Literature. He was awarded the Prince of Asturias Prize for Literature in 2010 and the Malaparte Prize in 2020.