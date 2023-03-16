Home Entertainment Academy Awards: Why is Vietnam reluctant to recognize Kwan Ki Wei who made history? – BBC News Chinese
  • Jonathan Head, Tran Vo
  • from Bangkok

Kwan Ki Wei is the first Vietnamese-American to win an Oscar

After winning Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, Ke Huy Quan gave an emotional acceptance speech about taking a boat from Vietnam as a teenager, staying in a refugee camp in Hong Kong, and finally Journey to California.

“I spent a year in a refugee camp and then I went all the way to the biggest stage in Hollywood,” he said. On me. This is the American dream.”

He is the first person of Vietnamese descent to win an Oscar and is one of two nominated this year—the other being Hong Chau of The Whale (My Whale Dad). ), her family also fled Vietnam by boat.

But in Vietnam, the official response has been rather muted. Kwan and his background are rarely mentioned in nearly all government-controlled media reports.

