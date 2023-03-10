Listen to the audio version of the article

A sector that exceeds 1.1 billion euros and which, after the stop due to the pandemic crisis, has started to grow again at a rate of 20%: perfumes – for men and women – represent the third product family by consumption in Italy, after cosmetics for face and body. And they will be celebrated on March 21, the first day of spring, by the Accademia del Profumo with a day dedicated to all consumers, but also to professionals and companies that study and create fragrances.

«Often our favorite perfume is the one that best knows how to describe us – comments the president of the Accademia del Profumo, Ambra Martone – because, through the balance of notes, sometimes even apparently contrasting, it manages to tell our facets and to reveal what words , gestures, and other accessories fail to fully describe. Through perfume we leave a trail of who we are, feel and want to communicate».

For the 2023 edition of Perfume Day, from Tuesday 21 to Sunday 26 March, there is a calendar of events organized with the collaboration of cosmetic and perfume houses, institutional partners and professionals of the supply chain in Milan, Turin, Venice, Rome and Naples . There will be no shortage of online interactive initiatives and social challenges through which to test yourself on the official channels of the Accademia del Profumo; expressions of art, from dance to theater to music to design; and opportunities for dialogue and discussion to discover the world of perfumes together with dedicated talks. A world, therefore, to be interpreted through the study of colours, a painting, a melody of musical and olfactory notes, a food and wine experience or a simple walk dedicated to smells, immersed in nature or among the shops of historic centres.

The schedule of perfumed appointments scheduled – both virtual and physical – will be inaugurated on Tuesday 21 March at the Magna Pars Hotel à Parfum in Milan. The occasion to kick off the official inauguration of Perfume Day with Scent-Sational – the olfactory aperitif open to all. First appointment “Armocromy and perfumes”: how do our “seasons” influence the choice of perfume to wear? Rossella Migliaccio, the expert of color harmony par excellence, founder of the Italian Image Institute, tells it, who will reveal the synergy that characterizes colors and fragrances.

To learn about the good manners of perfume, meet in Milan, Rome and Naples with the experts of the Accademia Italiana del Galateo: insights into the history, uses and customs of the olfactory world. The Accademia del Profumo also offers immersive and unprecedented experiences in the world of fragrances, with The New SenseX-perience: thanks to the use of new technologies, the visitor is involved in a journey in which images, elements, sounds and smells tell the nuances that make up the olfactory families of perfume.