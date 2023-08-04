Home » ACCEPTANCE LETTER STUDIO Spring Summer 2024 – BFW SS24 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends
ACCEPTANCE LETTER STUDIO Spring Summer 2024 – BFW SS24

by admin
ACCEPTANCE LETTER STUDIO Spring Summer 2024 – BFW SS24 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends

The young label Acceptance Studio presents its new Spring Summer 2024 collection Kiss and Fly 2.0 in the form of a daring performance during Berlin Fashion Week. For the ACCEPTANCE LETTER STUDIO Spring Summer 2024 fashion show, the founder and designer Jakeyoung Shim from Seoul came up with a role-playing game that is reminiscent of a well-known hectic situation at the airport.

A journey begins

Very exclusively designed, selected guests and the press will meet in Studio Cherie for the Berlin Fashion Week in July, as they did in January, to view the new spring-summer 2023 collection. It is called Kiss and Fly 2.0. The Korean designer’s label, which was born in 2021, is experiencing a rapid rise and yet doesn’t let its cards be looked at. There are no specific expectations of Acceptance Letter Studios designs because they surprise us with new looks and concepts every season. However, gender neutrality and uniqueness can be assumed. Jakeyoung Shim told us more about this in an interview earlier this year. As the show begins, the first model storms onto the runway in an everyday outfit and a gray coat, pushing a suitcase. It looks like a spectacle.

The “Kiss and Fly 2.0” collection

The model wears chunky black glasses on her nose, a white t-shirt with red detailing and shorts, over a gray coat. As he pulls his suitcase behind him, he looks around frantically. Guests will definitely feel as if they are at the airport and not at a fashion show. That changes quickly as the next looks follow. We see a striped patchwork shirt in beige, yellow and dark red with a black mini skirt. The same patchwork pattern made of shirt fabric can be seen in the wrap skirt of the next look, which was combined with a plain white shirt. Two-piece suits consisting of jacket-trousers combinations as well as black dresses and even more patchwork shirts follow. The color palette of the collection is colorful and overall you will find classic cuts and simple designs. The bright colors and patchwork stripes break up the otherwise minimalistic look. Other highlights of the collection are a black and a blue maxi dress, which are elaborately draped on the body and flutter airily in the skirt, as well as several pieces of clothing individually composed of patchwork, whether shirts, skirts or something in between.

What’s in the suitcase?

The fashion show is closed by the first model or flight passenger with an unusual performance. He takes off his clothes and opens his suitcase. Inside are loads of Acceptance Letter Studio dresses, which he randomly distributes down the runway. He crawls around chaotically. Maybe he missed his flight.

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: KOWA-Berlin

Acceptance Letter Studio Spring Summer 2024 – Runway Fotos

