Access to gas in Plottier

Ailin Aroca, Sophia Guzman,, Salome Pincheira, Florence Rosemary, Karen Diaz. Board of Directors Libres del Sur Plottier.

plotter

From Libres del Sur Plottier we express our deep pain at the irreparable fact of the loss of two children of seven and four years as a result of the inhalation of carbon monoxide. This family is heated with firewood, like many families in our town. It was not an accident because it is totally preventable. We live in the province that produces gas for a large part of our country. We find it inadmissible that the people of Plottier do not have access to the home gas network.

In times of elections we see how the provincial and municipal governments reach agreements and political resources, however, for access to basic services there are still no plans or dates so that the entire city can be connected to gas. It is a basic service that would solve and improve the quality of life of the inhabitants. It’s not about luxury, it’s about safety and economy too. On the other hand, we see with great concern how, in the face of the death of two children in our city and the hospitalization of the rest of the family, no ruler expressed himself.

We demand that the province of Vaca Muerta, from oil and gas, which has enormous income from the extraction of these natural resources, that the State pay for the connections to the neighbors and that they in turn can pay for them in their Real Estate or Compensation bills in dues. Plottier needs facts, not promises. Enough of jugs and cauldrons, every winter we mourn deaths from fires or from monoxide inhalation. It’s time to progress.



