Accessing the financial market: how to open a principal account to start investing

Many people want to start investing in the stock market. but many times you don’t know which are the best tools to start with. Therefore, in Channel E We tell you the best alternatives to enter this world.

In this context, we communicate with Alejandro Leperafounder of ETB, who spoke about how to access the financial market in order to start investing.

How to open an account in a client

“Uninvested money is lost money, it is important to understand this, especially in a high inflationary framework,” said Lepera, who later completed: “The first thing to do is a principal account”.

“We need to present the DNI and present a certificate of legal income by bank transfer,” explained the interviewee.. “It can be operated from a web platform and has no maintenance cost”.

“They are going to ask us for biometric data to validate our identity,” explained the expert. “It is very important to know that these markets are regulated and endorsed by the National Securities Commission (CNV)”supplemented.

How to start investing

Likewise, Lepera said that it is not so complicated to invest: “I invite you to open an account and transfer a low fee to learn how to invest in a money market Common Investment Fund (FCI).

“The FCIs replicate a positive value every day, every day it gives us a little more and that is good for those who start to invest,” explained the expert. “Those who intend to earn a lot of money in a short time are on the wrong path,” he added. Finally, Lepera said that Many principal accounts can be opened with different brokers.