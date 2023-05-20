Home » AC&co. Store opening at ALEXA Berlin 2023 – fashion, shopping, designers, trends
At the beginning of May, the new flagship store of AC&co. opened and there was an opening celebration with catering and live jazz music for invited guests and customers. The fashion brand brings casual fit as well as business and evening wear to the shopping center for the modern man. The embroidery points are elegant and smart casual.

AC&co. Urban business menswear

The new branch of the fashion brand AC&co. is located on the first floor of the popular shopping mall. There you can see the complete collection of the men’s fashion brand with many classic and casual items of clothing on a Wednesday evening together with chatting guests and a happy manager. Because at the clothing store AC&co. is a men’s outfitter specializing in timeless, elegant men’s fashion. The international men’s fashion brand, which is already arranging a store opening for the fifth time, has already opened ten stores in Germany this year alone, in which extensive collections, which particularly include the classic-modern casual fit, are sold. The brand AC&co. thus appeals in particular to urban business men. That’s why, in the freshly furnished shop premises, guests who were stylishly dressed can be found gathering to look at the high-quality selection of shirts, jumpers, suits, trousers and accessories such as ties.

Stylish men’s fashion with a stylish opening ceremony

Over Prosecco, water and impressive appetizers, Osman Cavusoglu, Managing Director of ACCO Fashion Retail Group and Turkish Ambassador to Germany SE Ahmet Başar Şen arrive to welcome the fashion business to the mall. Of course, this includes a friendly speech, for which the guests gather around Cavusoglu. The speech emphasizes that the AC&co. Store would not only revolve around buying men’s fashion, but also around individual style advice, which is possible on site. The guests listen and applaud. All that remains is to ceremonially cut the ribbon in the shop door and the jazz ensemble TC-Mello can start the musical live session. The event has really started now.

See also  "Pokémon: Zhu/Purple" will release a new trailer on November 18, and the cover of the beast will be released – Game – cnBeta.COM

The store was filled with chatter and an almost chic ambience, especially as there were many suits among them, sparkling wine was served and jazz music was played.
The opening ceremony turned out to be a nice get-together and a great success. Stylish, timeless and elegant men’s fashion seems to be in demand here and anyone looking for something for a special occasion or for an important business meeting is guaranteed to find it.

AC & Co. Altinyildiz Classics
im ALEXA Berlin
Grunerstrasse 20
10179 Berlin

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: PR

