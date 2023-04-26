Home » According to Elon Musk, Twitter Blue verified users now have two new “priorities”
The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has announced that verified users and, therefore, members of Twitter Blue, have priority in the functions of the social network, such as responses and polls to tweets, compared to users of the standard version.

Twitter Blue is a premium service of the social network that is available for a monthly payment of 8 dollars in its version for iOS and Android. This option offers advantages that are not available in the free version, such as the ability to edit “tweets”, create folders of saved items or display a blue verified account badge.

As the tycoon had already been warning, last Thursday, April 20, the platform eliminated the inherited blue check marks, that is, those that had been granted by a free procedure that only required the user to request it and meet a series of requirements. However, the platform currently forces everyone who wants to keep the verification badge to subscribe to the paid version.

Now, Twitter continues to implement changes compared to the paid version and has launched another of the advantages offered by Twitter Blue. As Musk himself has announced through a publication, the platform will give priority to users who are verified with the paid version.

This means that, among other things, within the basic functions offered by the platform, users who pay for the premium subscription will have priority when carrying out actions such as responding to tweets or participating in surveys. , compared to users using the free version.

