Lee Lozano (1930-1999) is a rebel, revolutionary artist who, after twelve years of a prolific career, which lasted from 1960 to 1972, boycotted the art system with «General Strike Piece» with a strike action: no more to visit exhibitions, museums and galleries. She loses track of her and asks that her name not be on her grave.

Acts of subtraction Lee Lozano, disappears like a murderess who wants to lose track. His was an imperfect crime, against a patriarchal, chauvinist and violent system, which, despite his surgical and final attacks, will not die. And she – fortified and weakened together – will leave the scene and will be a spectacular turn of eventswill self-boycott to the point of asking to erase his own name from his tombstone.

This is who Lee Lozano is, the key figure of the New York scene in the 1960s, the protagonist of the new exhibition at the Pinacoteca Agnelli. The «Strike» exhibition, curated by Sarah Cosulich and Lucrezia Calabrò Visconti, created in collaboration with the Pinault Collection, can be visited until Sunday 23 July in the museum spaces of Turin. Subsequently it will be presented by the Collection Pinault, at the Bourse de Commerce, in Paris, from September 2023 to February 2024.

The first monographic exhibition of Lee Lozano in Italy is therefore staged at the Pinacoteca Agnelli. «You are an artist highly appreciated by the critics, but little known to the general public. «Lee Lozano’s artistic career has influenced entire generations of artists and she is included in the exhibitions on the third floor of the Pinacoteca Agnelli dedicated to contemporary pioneers» explains Sara Cosulich. «The artist relates parts of the body, especially male, with tools and implements, hammers, nails, screws, saws, weapons, images that are also very explicit on a sexual level, with which he looks at the mechanisms of power and the violence of society, to the language and messages of consumerism, to the productive mechanisms of art. These tools also recall the past of the Lingotto, the connection with the factory, production, work».

The exhibition follows a chronological perspective in seven thematic rooms. One is dedicated to the drawings of the Surrealist-Expressionist period, another to canvases related to the body, then a series of drawings in which the language of advertising slogans assumes a sarcastic role towards society, then again the «Tools», the « Airplanes» – canvases and drawings in which he puts flying objects in dialogue with orifices of the human body – and finally a room dedicated to abstract works.

«Lee Lozano is an artist highly appreciated by critics, but little known to the general public. You are part of the process of the Pinacoteca Agnelli which aims to create original and unpublished exhibitions by rediscovering leading names in the art of our time and collaborating with other international cultural institutions. The public responds with growing enthusiasm to our proposals: more than 90,000 visitors have come here since the opening in May last year», observes Ginevra Elkann, president of the Pinacoteca.

The ten reasons why it is an exhibition not to be missed according to Sarah Cosulich:

1. It is Lee Lozano’s first exhibition in Italy.

2. It is the story of a great artist, pioneer and initiator, outside the rules and against any system.

3. It is an exhibition that combines eroticism with mathematics.

4. She is an artist who shows coherence in opposites.

5. It is an exhibition that seems to have been created by different artists because it condenses apparently distant languages.

6. She is a complete artist who goes from drawing to figurative painting up to abstract to conceptual.

7. She is an artist who with her tools and machinery recalls the industrial history of Turin and the very concept of work.

8. She’s an artist who went against every rule until she went on strike from making art.

9. It is a story of energy, from the visceral energy of the body to that of the cosmos and of transcendence.

10. It’s a romantic, violent and sensual story.

11. It’s an uncompromising vision of art.