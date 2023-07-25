accusations of violence between father and mother

The first day of the trial for the death of two-year-old Emiliano Messa began with confusion and a long delay, and continued with cross accusations between the mother, accused of murder along with her partner (whom she only mentions by last name), and the father of the victim, who became a plaintiff.

Emiliano’s memory seemed to fade on the fifth floor of the Villa María Courts every time that only words emerged from the mouths of one and the other that aimed to exonerate themselves for the violence suffered by the little boy, while only bringing mutual accusations to the debate.

The only thing in which the defendants Ana Yael Piedra and Jonathan Fernández agreed, with the plaintiff José Luis Messa, was to say that Emiliano was a happy child, with a present smile. But that smile is gone. He died with him in intensive care at the Children’s Hospital of Córdoba on December 23, 2021.

Delays, mistreatment and the “accident”

The trial was supposed to start at 9 this Monday, but the Penitentiary Service made a mistake, and instead of taking the prisoners from the Bouwer prison to Villa María, they took them to Río Tercero. Three hours later, they entered the correct courtroom.

Piedra and Fernández are accused of qualified homicide by the link. The investigation of the case pointed out that the man exerted repeated physical and psychological abuse on the child, while the mother is also indicated that she consented to these behaviors.

The autopsy revealed blows and squeezes on different parts of the body. The accusation sustained in the room aims to reverse the version of the accused, who assure that it was an accident. “He was playing in the bathroom with some bombs and he fell against the toilet,” they say about the blows.

The mother assures that the person who hit Emiliano was the father, who is a plaintiff in the case. He recounted that he was not allowed to see him often and that when he took him back to his house, he was afraid to get off.

Ana assumed she was a victim of violence from her own mother, her ex-husband and her partner at the time of the event.

He denounced José Messa based on a recommendation received at the Polo de la Mujer and the Court imposed a six-month restriction on him. After that time, it called him to resume the relationship, according to the man’s version.

Each defendant with his position

The two defendants have defenders and differentiated strategies.

Fernández recounted the events as an accident that occurred at a time when the child was in his care. And that until then almost everything was game and fun between them, except that day, which hours before had seen it “strange and off.”

Stone takes distance. “The doctors say that he killed him,” he said, accusing Fernández, his partner at the time. “Emiliano was everything, my prince, my baby,” the woman added sobbing.

She also accused her ex-husband of hitting her when she was in her last month of pregnancy, locking her in the bedroom and covering her mouth so she wouldn’t scream, among other forms of violence.

Messa implied that the relationship between the two defendants began long before they separated, and that the marriage broke down when he was hospitalized for Covid and she asked him to end the relationship.

In the midst of all these comings and goings, little Emiliano remained, the victim of a violence that nobody, until now, took responsibility for.

The popular jury took note of each statement, including the contradictions that were exposed.

This Tuesday the trial resumes with seven witnesses.

The court is made up of judges Félix Martínez, Eve Flores and Edith Lezama. The hearing has Francisco Márquez as prosecutor, lawyers Gonzalo Ferreras and Carla De Falco as plaintiffs, and defense attorneys Jorge Bustos and Delfina Bustos in the Piedra case, and the official lawyer Ivana Castoldi for Fernández.

