“Ace Angler” mobile game version “Ace Angler Fishing Spirits M” has landed on iOS/Android platform

Qin Zeyu2022-12-01 13:29:45

“Ace Fisherman”, which is popular among players in video game arcades and Nintendo Switch™, is now available as a smartphone game!

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. announced that it has launched the mobile game version of “Ace Angler” on the App Store/Google Play platform──”Ace Angler Fishing Spirits M”.

“Ace Fisherman”, which has been loved by players in video game arcades and Nintendo Switch™, can finally be played on smartphones! There are a total of 7 levels, more than 100 kinds of fish appear, and you can compete with global players for rankings!

Download the game here!

■App Store：https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ace-angler-fishing-spirits-m/id1556580327
■Google Play：
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bandainamcoent.tsurispi
game content

Click here to watch the introduction video!

https://youtu.be/uhvb2fH7lY4　
Use coins to choose a fishing rod!

picture.png

Spin the reel to catch the fish!

You can turn it in a circle, or press and hold the winding button!

Simple operation can catch big fish!

picture.png

Improve the level of the level and meet more creatures!

picture.png

Compete with players from all over the world in rankings!

picture.png

level

You can play 6 signature stages of the “Ace Fisherman” series, as well as special treasure chest stages!

picture.png

fish species

More than 100 kinds of fish will appear! The higher the level of fish you catch, the more coins you will get! Do your best to complete the “Fish Illustrated Book” where you can browse various fish species in detail!

picture.png

Introduction to “Ace Fisherman”

■Introduction to the fishing experience game “Ace Fisherman”

picture.png

“Ace Fisherman” is a fishing experience game that is popular in video game playgrounds all over Japan. In this somatosensory game, the player will use the fishing rod-shaped “fishing rod controller” to catch the fish that swims leisurely on the big screen. Use coins to choose a fishing rod, and you can get coins when you catch a fish. The bigger fish you catch, the chance to get a lot of coins.
From the small “Prince Clownfish” to the huge “Great White Shark”, there will be more than 200 kinds of fish in the game.

“Ace Fisherman” has become a super popular game that is still loved by everyone ten years after its launch through the simple and easy-to-understand gameplay and intuitive operation without any threshold.

■Introduction to “Ace Fisherman Enjoys Fishing Aquarium”

The stage of this work is “Fantasy Fishing Aquarium Theme Park”. It is the latest work of “Ace Angler Nintendo Switch Edition”, which was released in 2019 and has sold more than 850,000 sets worldwide so far.

This game includes a “coin mode” where you can experience the video game arcade version of “Ace Fisherman” at home, and adds a “story mode” that maintains the sustainability of the marine ecology through fishing, and the “online fishing battle” that debuted in the series for the first time. “, as well as a party mode where you can fight against friends, such as fighting crocodiles and fishing for goldfish, and a coin pusher game, etc., where a variety of aquatic creatures gather.

Players can use the coins collected in each game to complete the aquarium where more than 250 kinds of fish swim freely.

