ACE FREHLEY – guitar legend releases first single from new album

Grammy-nominated R&RHOF inductee and guitar legend ACE FREHLEY announces the release of his new studio album „10.000 Volts“ with the title track as the first single, which will be released on February 23, 2024.



Produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter), Ace features on the 11-track album 10.000 Volts Electrifying, hard-hitting, riff-heavy rock’n’roll.vThe title track and accompanying video, written and produced by Ace and Steve Brown, were released today. The song starts with a powerful riff, and Ace’s powerful delivery doesn’t let you go. It culminates in the chorus „She hit me like 10,000 volts, when I saw her face“which leads to an igniting guitar solo.

Rock ‘n’ roll and heavy metal simply wouldn’t sound, look or feel the same without Ace Frehley. In addition to hundreds of awards, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2014 as co-founder and original lead guitarist of KISS. Guitar World voted him into the top 15 „100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time“ and provided the lead vocals „Shock Me“ on the „50 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time“. The Foo Fighters have a fan-favorite cover of „Ozone“ recorded, and he even appeared on the NBC broadcast The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon together with The Roots „New York Groove“ jammed. The late Dimebag Darrell of Pantera proudly sported a tattoo of Frehley on his chest, while Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine featured him on X/Twitter as “My first guitar hero” celebrated.

10.000 Volts is a storied legacy for Frehley, spanning more than 50 years in the spotlight. In 1978 he made his solo debut Ace Frehley before. It achieved platinum status and became the best-selling of the four Kiss solo albums of the Soundscan era. Pitchfork even gave it a rare grade afterwards „8,5“. In 1987 he published Frehley’s Comet. After Anomaly in 2009 he made history again. His LP released in 2014 Space Invader reached number 9 on the Billboard 200 and became the “the only solo album by a former or current Kiss member to reach the top 10 of the charts“. Published in 2016 Origins Vol. 1 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and entered the Top 5 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart. With Spaceman [2018] he was able to maintain this success.

