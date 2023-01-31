The j’accuse is one of those that do not go unnoticed. Acea, which is the association of European car manufacturers, rails against the European Union, and does so directly with its president, who is the Italian Luca De Meo, who is also n. 1 by Renault. He wrote a letter, De Meo, on the Euro 7 question.

“Despite the challenging environment, all our efforts and investments are geared towards decarbonisation. Policies and regulations should align and support this goal. We therefore need the regulator to speak with a coordinated voice, considering the specific pace of the industry, This is sadly not the case with the recent Euro 7 proposal, which would force manufacturers of light and heavy-duty vehicles to invest billions of euros in engine and exhaust after-treatment technology, for minimal environmental gains. it means shifting significant engineering and financial resources from battery and fuel cell electric vehicles to the internal combustion engine. These funds could be better used for zero-emissions technologies that will not only address CO2 emissions, but also pollutant emissions.”

A thought that, perhaps in a low voice, is shared in several automotive circles. But De Meo does not stop and warns about the risks: “The Euro 7 proposal, in its current form, would also expose us to harmful industrial, economic, but also political and social impacts. For example, it could lead to the closure of at least four plants in a short timeframe for an automaker like Renault. On our continent, there is a significant risk of jeopardizing the jobs of up to 300,000 people if the transition is not managed well.”

The solution is always, and only, one. “This once again highlights the need for coordination between governments and industry.”