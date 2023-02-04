Once included among the capital sins, acedia has been identified

with both sloth and sadness. St. Thomas Aquinas, for example,

defined it both as “disgust with activity” and “sadness about

spiritual good.” Today’s guest, RJ Snell, argues that acedia is the

chief spiritual malady of our age, underlying the malaise, nihilism

and despair so prevalent in the modern West.

Links

R.J. Snell, Acedia and Its Discontents: Metaphysical Boredom

in the Empire of Desire https://amzn.to/2xTTBhQ

Thomas’s 2015 review of Snell, Acedia and Its

Discontents https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1307

Thomas’s 2015 review of Nault, The Noonday Devil

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1283

Forthcoming book: R.J. Snell and Robert P. George, Mind,

Heart & Soul: Intellectuals and the Path to Rome https://amzn.to/2zO9Uhk

